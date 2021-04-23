McKinstry has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to a right oblique strain, retroactive to April 22.

McKinstry had been out of the lineup for the last two games due to lower-back stiffness, but he's now been diagnosed with an oblique strain that will force him to miss additional time. It's not yet clear when McKinstry could return to game action, but Chris Taylor (back) and Luke Raley could see increased playing time in his absence, while DJ Peters was also recalled by the Dodgers in a corresponding move.