With Gio Urshela not locked into the starting third base job yet, McKinstry may have a path to more regular playing time at the hot corner, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Petzold went on to note that McKinstry is still likely best suited for a utility role off the bench, but the uncertainty at third base could work in his favor. For now, Urshela along with Matt Vierling seem like the top options at the hot corner, with McKinstry available there and elsewhere across the diamond. The 28-year-old offers nice versatility, though he's never produced much offensively at the MLB level.