McKinstry is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Though the left-handed-hitting McKinstry had started in both of the previous two games when the Tigers went up against lefty starters, he'll wind up sitting Sunday against a right-hander (Gavin Williams). The Tigers will send McKinstry to the bench to open up a spot in right field for Ben Malgeri, who earned a chance to start against a righty after going 4-for-11 with a double, a walk, three RBI and a run scored over the first three contests of the series.