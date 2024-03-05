McKinstry will likely serve in a utility for the Tigers this season with Colt Keith the presumptive starter at second base, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The Tigers have cycled through a handful of options at the keystone the past few seasons, but the 22-year-old Keith is seen as a potential long-term solution, and it appears that the team is ready to give him a shot. McKinstry appeared in 148 games and recorded 464 at-bats for Detroit last season, though he's likely better suited for a more limited role. Expect him to provide versatility but little offense as a utility player in 2024, which limits his fantasy upside.