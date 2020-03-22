Fantasy baseball auction values 2020: Picks, rankings, optimal players to target from top expert

The start of the new MLB season is temporarily on hold as we collectively battle the coronavirus pandemic, but with extra time to devote to 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep, we could be on the cusp of an incredibly competitive season. A reliable set of 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings can help put you a step ahead of the competition as you craft your 2020 Fantasy baseball auction draft strategy by answering key questions.

How will major offseason moves like Gerrit Cole to the Yankees, Anthony Rendon to the Angels and Mookie Betts to the Dodgers shake things up? Should you splurge on top 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects like Luis Robert, Jesus Luzardo and Gavin Lux?

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year -- and was named FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year in 2019.

Additionally, FantasyPros named the ATC system the the No. 1 overall most accurate projections system in 2019. Cohen has used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in several NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up several division titles.

Now, using the CBS Sports Fantasy baseball rankings 2020, Cohen has used his expertise to turn those into Fantasy baseball auction values.

2020 Fantasy baseball auction draft players to target, fade

The projections are high on Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, saying he's worth $30 in rotisserie leagues ($260 budget). The 24-year-old son of former MLB All-Star Raul Mondesi is one of the fastest players in baseball, having stolen 75 bases in just 177 games over the last two seasons.

And even though Mondesi saw his power numbers and batting average drop from 2018 to 2019, his average exit velocity was actually up from 87.4 mph to 87.9. If Mondesi can make the necessary adjustments to get his average launch angle back up to the 11.8 degrees he was averaging in 2018, he can take advantage of growing bat speed as he fills out his 6-foot-1 frame. And the potential that he could hit 20 home runs and steal 50 bases regularly gives him nearly unmatched upside at shortstop.

One player you shouldn't splurge on: Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, whom Cohen says is worth five bucks in rotisserie leagues. Bichette burst onto the scene last year, beginning his career with an 11-game hitting streak and recording an extra-base hit in nine consecutive games from July 31 to August 8.

However, Bichette benefited from a .368 BABIP that appears to be unsustainable given his batted-ball profile and saw his OPS drop to .778 in September and October last season. He also struggled immensely with runners in scoring position, hitting just .188 and striking out 14 times over 36 plate appearances in that situation. Bichette has a bright future ahead, but expecting him to replicate his success from 2019 might be too much for a 22-year-old who is going to experience more growing pains as pitchers adjust to his approach.

How to find 2020 Fantasy baseball auction draft values

