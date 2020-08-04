Watch Now: What To Do With James Paxton ( 2:21 )

Let's not beat around the bush. Monday was crazy. We found out one of the game's top prospects in Jo Adell is getting the call and then we lost Mike Soroka to a torn achilles. Adell is a must-add in all formats, but more so in Roto leagues where his power-speed combination should shine. Don't be afraid to spend upwards of 20% of your FAAB on Adell. As for Soroka, this is another tough pill to swallow. Imagine you entered this Fantasy Baseball season with Justin Verlander, Corey Kluber and Soroka? It's not inconceivable. There's been no shortage of waiver wire starting pitchers to fill the void, but still. If you're looking at the trade market to replace Soroka, try targeting the likes of Charlie Morton, Aaron Nola and Hyun-Jin Ryu.

But now let's get back to the rest of Monday night's action!

THE LATEST IN THE WORLD OF FANTASY BASEBALL

Shohei Ohtani is dealing with a flexor pronator mass in his throwing arm and will be shut down from throwing for 4-6 weeks. He's day-to-day regarding his DH duties. He can be dropped in H2H points leagues while you should hold on in Roto formats.

As of the latest round of testing for the Cardinals, seven players and six staff members have been confirmed as positive. The Cardinals vs. Tigers four-game series this week has been postponed. The MLB is tentatively planning for the Cardinals to resume their season Aug. 7 against the Chicago Cubs.

Rich Hill was placed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder soreness Monday night. Well, that was fun while it lasted.

The White Sox activated outfielder Nomar Mazara from the 10-day injured list on Monday. He was not in the starting lineup, however.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi said that top pitching prospect Spencer Howard is in consideration to start this Sunday. If you have space on your bench, try to stash him.

The Yankees vs. Phillies game has already been postponed Tuesday because of the tropical storm headed towards the northeast. Apparently, they'll play a doubleheader Wednesday.

Monday's Biggest Winners

I don't care that we're only 10 games into his career, Luis Robert is a stud. He's now led off for the White Sox three games in a row and he stole two bases Monday night. Robert has the makings of a legitimate five-category contributor, batting .350 with two homers, six RBI, eight runs scored and three steals on the season. This was the type of start we needed to re-ignite our confidence in Frankie Montas. On Monday night he pitched seven innings of one-run ball, striking out nine against the Mariners. Even more encouraging, he threw his splitter 18 times, double his previous start. Khris Davis is back… maybe. He picked up two hits, including a home runs and a walk Monday night with his homer coming off a right-handed pitcher. The jury is still out on whether or not he's "back," but this is a step in the right direction. I'm not sure Alec Mills can keep this up forever, but he should probably be added while he is. Mills twirled seven shutout innings while striking out four Monday against the Royals. He doesn't throw particularly hard and it seems like he pitches to contact, but he does induce a decent amount of ground balls.

Monday's Biggest Losers

Why is Craig Counsell the way that he is? We just want Corbin Burnes unleashed, and not out of the bullpen. Burnes acted as the bulk reliever Monday for Brett Anderson and, for the most part, was very good. I wouldn't drop Burnes yet because the upside is still decently high, but if he works out of the bullpen again, I would consider it. Well, this is about to get awkward. With the Cubs up 2-0 Monday night, manager David Ross opted to go with Rowan Wick who converted the save. While Craig Kimbrel has struggled mightily, he hasn't pitched since July 31 so you know he was rested. You should hold Kimbrel in Roto leagues for now, but I'm OK dropping him in H2H points. The closer carousel goes round and round. Nick Burdi entered Monday's action for the Pirates with the game tied at four. He proceeded to allow a single, a walk, and then a walk-off hit to Nelson Cruz. With Keone Kela recently cleared, he'll likely wind up in the Pirates' closer role.

Monday's Swinging Strike Leaders:

Jacob deGrom at ATL – 25

Sonny Gray vs. CLE – 12

Frankie Montas at SEA – 12

Derek Holland at MIN – 12

Danny Duffy at CHC – 11

Zach Plesac at CIN – 10

Justus Sheffield vs. OAK – 10

Johnny Cueto at COL – 9

Corbin Burnes vs. CWS – 8

Gerrit Cole vs. PHI – 7