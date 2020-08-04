Watch Now: Highlights: Mets at Braves ( 1:39 )

The path ahead for Mike Soroka will not be an easy one. A torn Achilles tendon, like he suffered Monday night, is about as bad as gets for an athlete in 2020.

He'd have been better off blowing out his UCL, frankly. We know the path to recovery there, and it's mostly reliable. Here, though, it's hard to know what to expect.

The injury is generally suffered by older players, but they do not tend to bounce back from it well. A 33-year-old Adam Wainwright was never the same after suffering his early in 2015. We see Dellin Betances struggling to work his way back now. The injury has been known to destroy careers in the NBA especially, robbing players of some of their athleticism.

Soroka is only 23, which can only aid his recovery, and there have been examples of players who have made more successful returns across all spots. Still, there are Dynasty ramifications here for a pitcher who once seemed like a safe long-term investment. There's nothing safe about him anymore.

Meanwhile, re-draft owners will have to replace him somehow. Weekend pickups Tyler Chatwood and Cristian Javier have probably been scooped up now, but Yusei Kikuchi, who struck out nine on 20 swinging strikes over the weekend, remains widely available. You can read more about his jump in velocity here.

Soroka's injury wasn't the only big news item from Monday. We also learned top prospect Jo Adell is on his way to the big leagues. He's mentioned below, but if you'd like a more detailed assessment, you'll find it here.