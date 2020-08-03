Watch Now: Yoenis Cespedes Opting Out Of 2020 Season ( 7:24 )

The weekend saw two more notable players opt out for the 2020 season.

Lorenzo Cain is of course a major loss for the Brewers, given his defensive prowess and high-contact bat. What little his replacement, Ben Gamel, brings to the table offensively won't be of much impact in Fantasy, and he can go unclaimed in all but the deepest of leagues.

Yoenis Cespedes may seem like a great loss for the Mets — and certainly, there was hope he would recapture his power-hitting form after multiple leg surgeries the past two seasons — but his replacement may stand a better chance of making a worthwhile Fantasy contribution. In fact, by the account of some beat writers, Dominic Smith was the Mets' best hitter in summer camp.

Not such a challenge anymore, is it?

Worth noting: Smith hit .282 with 11 homers, and an .881 OPS in 177 at-bats as a part-time player last year. Also worth noting, seeing as he's a left-handed batter: He went 10 for 33 (.303) with two of those homers against lefties last year.

None of that's to say he'll be as good with full-time duty or will get to play against both lefties and righties, all of which remains to be seen. But the 25-year-old has an unexpected opportunity to capitalize on the talent that once made him the 11th overall pick in draft and presumed first baseman of the future until Pete Alonso entered the scene.

It's not necessarily a rush-out-and-add-him scenario, except maybe in leagues of 15 teams or more, but you'll want to keep track of Smith's progress.

