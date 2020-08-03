Watch Now: MLB Fantasy Round-Up ( 1:21 )

This weekend was a reminder that, although we're dealing with a shortened season, you must remain patient with certain players. Take Zac Gallen for example. Fantasy managers everywhere were freaking out after he walked five batters in his first start and rightfully so. He bounced back in his second start, however, against the Dodgers no less. Gallen struck out nine over six innings Friday night, reminding us why we were so excited over him in the first place. The same thing could be said for Xander Bogaerts who I'll get to a little later on. I know it's tough but try and remain patient with the players you trusted heading into the season.

Sunday's Biggest Winners

Is there anybody more locked in than Aaron Judge right now? He's now homered six times in the past five games. Admittedly, I had my doubts entering the season because I wasn't sure how healthy Judge was. He's reminding everybody that when he's on the field, he's one of the best in the game. On the other side in that game, Xander Bogaerts looked pretty good himself, going 4-4 with two home runs. He entered Sunday's contest batting just .241. This is your daily reminder that if you have a struggling superstar, they're likely going to be just fine. Picking up four hits in a game is no easy task. White Sox prospect Nick Madrigal, called up this weekend, did just that Sunday. While they were all singles (get used to that), it was impressive nonetheless. He should be added across the board but especially if you need batting average and steals. Clayton Kershaw made his season debut Sunday against the Diamondbacks and looked great, hurling 5.2 shutout innings with six strikeouts. The most impressive part was that his fastball averaged 92 MPH. His fastball hasn't done that since 2017 when he had a 2.31 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP. We could be in for a Top-5 starting pitcher season.

Sunday's Biggest Losers

The talk of the town Sunday night was James Paxton, and for all the wrong reasons. Against the Red Sox, Paxton allowed five runs (three earned) while lasting just three innings. The most alarming part was his fastball velocity that averaged just 91.5 MPH. Last season he was at 95.5 MPH. I'm not dropping Paxton yet, but something isn't right here. Something isn't right with Shohei Ohtani, either. Against the Astros on Sunday, Ohtani lasted just 1.2 innings, allowed two earned runs while walking five. After the game he was sent for an MRI after experiencing discomfort in his pitching arm. Hopefully it's nothing too serious, but he needs to be out of your lineups for now. Walks were a common theme in the Astros vs. Angels games Sunday as Josh James walked six in just three innings. James has nasty stuff and strikeout upside but his walks are insurmountable right now. He can be dropped in 12-team leagues.

Sunday's Swinging Strike Leaders:

Antonio Senzatela vs. SD – 16

Aaron Civale at MIN – 15

Clayton Kershaw at ARI – 14

Tommy Milone vs. TB – 13

David Peterson at ATL – 13

Trevor Bauer at DET – 12

Chris Bassitt at SEA – 11

Kyle Wright vs. NYM – 10

Yonny Chirinos at BAL – 9