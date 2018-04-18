Fantasy Baseball H2H Trade Chart: Top 200 rankings for points leagues

You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's latest trade values, it'll cost you.

Ready to go all-in on Gerrit Cole?

Because that's what it'll take to get him, according to my latest trade values for Head-to-Head points formats. And if you already own Cole and are looking to sell high, it'll take a haul to do it right.

Basically, I'm buying in, ranking him among the top 10 starting pitchers in Fantasy because that's what I think he is. He became the only pitcher other than Nolan Ryan to begin a season with three consecutive 11-strikeout efforts, and his transformation isn't a total shock considering he wound up with the Astros, who have a history of using data to reshape pitchers into their very best selves. You've seen what they've done for Charlie Morton, Brad Peacock and Collin McHugh? Well, now they have a former No. 1 overall pick to work with.

Not looking to trade or acquire Cole? That's fine. You'll find here a trade value for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues, so you can piece together whatever deal you like. A few things to keep in mind as you do:

  1. These values are tailored for standard CBS Head-to-Head points leagues, meaning 12 teams and 21-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.
  2. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).
  3. These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.

Let's get to dealing.

H2H Points Trade Chart
Rank Player Position(s) Value
1 Mike Trout, LAA OF 50
2 Jose Altuve, HOU 2B 49
3 Bryce Harper, WAS OF 47
4 Nolan Arenado, COL 3B 44
5 Charlie Blackmon, COL OF 44
6 Mookie Betts, BOS OF 41
7 Clayton Kershaw, LAD SP 39
8 Corey Kluber, CLE SP 39
9 Max Scherzer, WAS SP 39
10 Giancarlo Stanton, NYY OF 38
11 Trea Turner, WAS SS 38
12 Chris Sale, BOS SP 38
13 Paul Goldschmidt, ARI 1B 37
14 Kris Bryant, CHC 3B 36
15 Carlos Correa, HOU SS 36
16 Freddie Freeman, ATL 1B 35
17 Joey Votto, CIN 1B 34
18 Anthony Rizzo, CHC 1B 34
19 Manny Machado, BAL 3B/SS 33
20 Jose Ramirez, CLE 2B/3B 33
21 Justin Verlander, HOU SP 31
22 J.D. Martinez, BOS OF 31
23 Francisco Lindor, CLE SS 31
24 Luis Severino, NYY SP 29
25 Stephen Strasburg, WAS SP 29
26 Noah Syndergaard, NYM SP 29
27 George Springer, HOU OF 29
28 Brian Dozier, MIN 2B 29
29 Aaron Judge, NYY OF 29
30 Rhys Hoskins, PHI 1B/OF 28
31 Jacob deGrom, NYM SP 28
32 Gerrit Cole, HOU SP 28
33 Zack Greinke, ARI SP 26
34 Cody Bellinger, LAD 1B/OF 25
35 Corey Seager, LAD SS 25
36 Gary Sanchez, NYY C 25
37 Yu Darvish, CHC SP 25
38 Carlos Martinez, STL SP 25
39 Carlos Carrasco, CLE SP 24
40 Shohei Ohtani, LAA SP/DH 24
41 Josh Donaldson, TOR 3B 22
42 Anthony Rendon, WAS 3B 22
43 Jose Abreu, CHW 1B 21
44 Alex Bregman, HOU 3B/SS 21
45 Tommy Pham, STL OF 21
46 Robbie Ray, ARI SP 20
47 Chris Archer, TB SP 20
48 Edwin Encarnacion, CLE 1B 20
49 Dallas Keuchel, HOU SP 20
50 Jose Quintana, CHC SP 19
51 Christian Yelich, MIL OF 17
52 Andrew Benintendi, BOS OF 17
53 Marcell Ozuna, STL OF 17
54 Nelson Cruz, SEA DH 17
55 Buster Posey, SF C/1B 17
56 James Paxton, SEA SP 17
57 Justin Upton, LAA OF 16
58 Zack Godley, ARI SP 16
59 Aaron Nola, PHI SP 15
60 Masahiro Tanaka, NYY SP 15
61 Willson Contreras, CHC C 14
62 Craig Kimbrel, BOS RP 14
63 A.J. Pollock, ARI OF 13
64 Jonathan Schoop, BAL 2B 13
65 Dee Gordon, SEA 2B/OF 13
66 Ozzie Albies, ATL 2B 13
67 Didi Gregorius, NYY SS 13
68 Aroldis Chapman, NYY RP 13
69 David Price, BOS SP 13
70 Madison Bumgarner, SF SP 13
71 Whit Merrifield, KC 2B 13
72 Alex Wood, LAD SP 11
73 Miguel Cabrera, DET 1B 11
74 Rafael Devers, BOS 3B 11
75 Travis Shaw, MIL 3B 11
76 Xander Bogaerts, BOS SS 11
77 Starling Marte, PIT OF 11
78 Elvis Andrus, TEX SS 10
79 Sonny Gray, NYY SP 10
80 Carlos Santana, PHI 1B 10
81 Khris Davis, OAK OF 10
82 Lorenzo Cain, MIL OF 10
83 Andrew McCutchen, SF OF 10
84 Jake Arrieta, PHI SP 10
85 Kenley Jansen, LAD RP 10
86 Luis Castillo, CIN SP 10
87 Luke Weaver, STL SP 10
88 Trevor Bauer, CLE SP 10
89 Jose Berrios, MIN SP 10
90 Charlie Morton, HOU SP 10
91 Dylan Bundy, BAL SP 10
92 Lance McCullers, HOU SP 9
93 Eric Hosmer, SD 1B 9
94 Matt Carpenter, STL 1B/3B 9
95 Adam Eaton, WAS OF 9
96 Daniel Murphy, WAS 2B 9
97 Justin Turner, LAD 3B 9
98 Jean Segura, SEA SS 9
99 Johnny Cueto, SF SP 8
100 Jon Lester, CHC SP 8
101 Robinson Cano, SEA 2B 8
102 Marcus Stroman, TOR SP 8
103 Kyle Hendricks, CHC SP 8
104 Patrick Corbin, ARI SP 8
105 Blake Snell, TB SP 8
106 Jameson Taillon, PIT SP 8
107 Rich Hill, LAD SP 8
108 Mike Clevinger, CLE SP 8
109 Wil Myers, SD 1B 8
110 Chris Taylor, LAD 2B/OF 8
111 Ronald Acuna, ATL OF 8
112 Gregory Polanco, PIT OF 8
113 Edwin Diaz, SEA RP 8
114 Roberto Osuna, TOR RP 8
115 Adrian Beltre, TEX 3B 6
116 Matt Olson, OAK 1B 6
117 Jay Bruce, NYM OF 6
118 Yoenis Cespedes, NYM OF 6
119 Ryan Braun, MIL OF 6
120 Nicholas Castellanos, DET 3B/OF 6
121 Jose Martinez, STL 1B/OF 6
122 DJ LeMahieu, COL 2B 6
123 Evan Gattis, HOU C 5
124 Chase Anderson, MIL SP 5
125 Jon Gray, COL SP 5
126 Sean Doolittle, WAS RP 5
127 Felipe Rivero, PIT RP 5
128 Brandon Morrow, CHC RP 5
129 Raisel Iglesias, CIN RP 5
130 J.T. Realmuto, MIA C 5
131 Mike Moustakas, KC 3B 5
132 Gio Gonzalez, WAS SP 5
133 Michael Fulmer, DET SP 5
134 Jeurys Familia, NYM RP 5
135 Wade Davis, COL RP 5
136 Garrett Richards, LAA SP 5
137 Cole Hamels, TEX SP 5
138 Joey Lucchesi, SD SP 5
139 Kyle Seager, SEA 3B 5
140 Salvador Perez, KC C 5
141 Cody Allen, CLE RP 5
142 Michael Conforto, NYM OF 4
143 Byron Buxton, MIN OF 4
144 Yasiel Puig, LAD OF 4
145 Eddie Rosario, MIN OF 4
146 Marwin Gonzalez, HOU 1B/2B/SS/OF 4
147 Danny Duffy, KC SP 4
148 Aaron Sanchez, TOR SP 4
149 Brad Hand, SD RP 4
150 Justin Smoak, TOR 1B 3
151 Zack Cozart, LAA 2B/SS 3
152 Eduardo Nunez, BOS 2B/3B/OF 3
153 Miguel Sano, MIN 3B 3
154 Yadier Molina, STL C 3
155 Ken Giles, HOU RP 3
156 Greg Holland, STL RP 3
157 Corey Knebel, MIL RP 3
158 Tanner Roark, WAS SP 3
159 Kevin Gausman, BAL SP 3
160 Jake Junis, KC SP 3
161 Rick Porcello, BOS SP 3
162 Sean Manaea, OAK SP 3
163 Reynaldo Lopez, CHW SP 3
164 Josh Bell, PIT 1B 3
165 Yasmani Grandal, LAD C 3
166 Joey Gallo, TEX 1B/3B 3
167 Ender Inciarte, ATL OF 3
168 Mitch Haniger, ARI OF 3
169 Brad Boxberger, ARI RP 3
170 Trevor Story, COL SS 2
171 Jake Lamb, ARI 3B 2
172 Mike Minor, TEX RP 2
173 Sean Newcomb, ATL SP 2
174 Lance Lynn, MIN SP 2
175 Miles Mikolas, STL SP 2
176 Matt Chapman, OAK 3B 2
177 Rougned Odor, TEX 2B 1
178 Ian Kinsler, DET 2B 1
179 Scott Kingery, PHI 2B 1
180 J.A. Happ, TOR SP 1
181 Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS SP 1
182 Andrelton Simmons, LAA SS 1
183 Jeff Samardzija, SF SP 1
184 Paul DeJong, STL 2B/SS 1
185 Javier Baez, CHC 2B/SS 1
186 Kenta Maeda, LAD SP 1
187 Jake Faria, TB SP 1
188 Lucas Giolito, CHW SP 1
189 Yonder Alonso, CLE 1B 1
190 Adam Jones, BAL OF 1
191 Wilson Ramos, TB C 1
192 Kyle Schwarber, CHC OF 1
193 Eric Thames, MIL 1B/OF 1
194 Hanley Ramirez, BOS 1B 1
195 Yuli Gurriel, HOU 1B 1
196 Jack Flaherty, STL SP 1
197 Marco Estrada, TOR SP 1
198 Drew Pomeranz, BOS SP 1
199 Nick Pivetta, PHI SP 1
200 Mike Foltynewicz, ATL SP 1
Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

