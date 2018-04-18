Fantasy Baseball H2H Trade Chart: Top 200 rankings for points leagues
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's latest trade values, it'll cost you.
Ready to go all-in on Gerrit Cole?
Because that's what it'll take to get him, according to my latest trade values for Head-to-Head points formats. And if you already own Cole and are looking to sell high, it'll take a haul to do it right.
Basically, I'm buying in, ranking him among the top 10 starting pitchers in Fantasy because that's what I think he is. He became the only pitcher other than Nolan Ryan to begin a season with three consecutive 11-strikeout efforts, and his transformation isn't a total shock considering he wound up with the Astros, who have a history of using data to reshape pitchers into their very best selves. You've seen what they've done for Charlie Morton, Brad Peacock and Collin McHugh? Well, now they have a former No. 1 overall pick to work with.
Not looking to trade or acquire Cole? That's fine. You'll find here a trade value for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues, so you can piece together whatever deal you like. A few things to keep in mind as you do:
- These values are tailored for standard CBS Head-to-Head points leagues, meaning 12 teams and 21-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.
- These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).
- These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.
Let's get to dealing.
|H2H Points Trade Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Position(s)
|Value
|1
|Mike Trout, LAA
|OF
|50
|2
|Jose Altuve, HOU
|2B
|49
|3
|Bryce Harper, WAS
|OF
|47
|4
|Nolan Arenado, COL
|3B
|44
|5
|Charlie Blackmon, COL
|OF
|44
|6
|Mookie Betts, BOS
|OF
|41
|7
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|SP
|39
|8
|Corey Kluber, CLE
|SP
|39
|9
|Max Scherzer, WAS
|SP
|39
|10
|Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
|OF
|38
|11
|Trea Turner, WAS
|SS
|38
|12
|Chris Sale, BOS
|SP
|38
|13
|Paul Goldschmidt, ARI
|1B
|37
|14
|Kris Bryant, CHC
|3B
|36
|15
|Carlos Correa, HOU
|SS
|36
|16
|Freddie Freeman, ATL
|1B
|35
|17
|Joey Votto, CIN
|1B
|34
|18
|Anthony Rizzo, CHC
|1B
|34
|19
|Manny Machado, BAL
|3B/SS
|33
|20
|Jose Ramirez, CLE
|2B/3B
|33
|21
|Justin Verlander, HOU
|SP
|31
|22
|J.D. Martinez, BOS
|OF
|31
|23
|Francisco Lindor, CLE
|SS
|31
|24
|Luis Severino, NYY
|SP
|29
|25
|Stephen Strasburg, WAS
|SP
|29
|26
|Noah Syndergaard, NYM
|SP
|29
|27
|George Springer, HOU
|OF
|29
|28
|Brian Dozier, MIN
|2B
|29
|29
|Aaron Judge, NYY
|OF
|29
|30
|Rhys Hoskins, PHI
|1B/OF
|28
|31
|Jacob deGrom, NYM
|SP
|28
|32
|Gerrit Cole, HOU
|SP
|28
|33
|Zack Greinke, ARI
|SP
|26
|34
|Cody Bellinger, LAD
|1B/OF
|25
|35
|Corey Seager, LAD
|SS
|25
|36
|Gary Sanchez, NYY
|C
|25
|37
|Yu Darvish, CHC
|SP
|25
|38
|Carlos Martinez, STL
|SP
|25
|39
|Carlos Carrasco, CLE
|SP
|24
|40
|Shohei Ohtani, LAA
|SP/DH
|24
|41
|Josh Donaldson, TOR
|3B
|22
|42
|Anthony Rendon, WAS
|3B
|22
|43
|Jose Abreu, CHW
|1B
|21
|44
|Alex Bregman, HOU
|3B/SS
|21
|45
|Tommy Pham, STL
|OF
|21
|46
|Robbie Ray, ARI
|SP
|20
|47
|Chris Archer, TB
|SP
|20
|48
|Edwin Encarnacion, CLE
|1B
|20
|49
|Dallas Keuchel, HOU
|SP
|20
|50
|Jose Quintana, CHC
|SP
|19
|51
|Christian Yelich, MIL
|OF
|17
|52
|Andrew Benintendi, BOS
|OF
|17
|53
|Marcell Ozuna, STL
|OF
|17
|54
|Nelson Cruz, SEA
|DH
|17
|55
|Buster Posey, SF
|C/1B
|17
|56
|James Paxton, SEA
|SP
|17
|57
|Justin Upton, LAA
|OF
|16
|58
|Zack Godley, ARI
|SP
|16
|59
|Aaron Nola, PHI
|SP
|15
|60
|Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
|SP
|15
|61
|Willson Contreras, CHC
|C
|14
|62
|Craig Kimbrel, BOS
|RP
|14
|63
|A.J. Pollock, ARI
|OF
|13
|64
|Jonathan Schoop, BAL
|2B
|13
|65
|Dee Gordon, SEA
|2B/OF
|13
|66
|Ozzie Albies, ATL
|2B
|13
|67
|Didi Gregorius, NYY
|SS
|13
|68
|Aroldis Chapman, NYY
|RP
|13
|69
|David Price, BOS
|SP
|13
|70
|Madison Bumgarner, SF
|SP
|13
|71
|Whit Merrifield, KC
|2B
|13
|72
|Alex Wood, LAD
|SP
|11
|73
|Miguel Cabrera, DET
|1B
|11
|74
|Rafael Devers, BOS
|3B
|11
|75
|Travis Shaw, MIL
|3B
|11
|76
|Xander Bogaerts, BOS
|SS
|11
|77
|Starling Marte, PIT
|OF
|11
|78
|Elvis Andrus, TEX
|SS
|10
|79
|Sonny Gray, NYY
|SP
|10
|80
|Carlos Santana, PHI
|1B
|10
|81
|Khris Davis, OAK
|OF
|10
|82
|Lorenzo Cain, MIL
|OF
|10
|83
|Andrew McCutchen, SF
|OF
|10
|84
|Jake Arrieta, PHI
|SP
|10
|85
|Kenley Jansen, LAD
|RP
|10
|86
|Luis Castillo, CIN
|SP
|10
|87
|Luke Weaver, STL
|SP
|10
|88
|Trevor Bauer, CLE
|SP
|10
|89
|Jose Berrios, MIN
|SP
|10
|90
|Charlie Morton, HOU
|SP
|10
|91
|Dylan Bundy, BAL
|SP
|10
|92
|Lance McCullers, HOU
|SP
|9
|93
|Eric Hosmer, SD
|1B
|9
|94
|Matt Carpenter, STL
|1B/3B
|9
|95
|Adam Eaton, WAS
|OF
|9
|96
|Daniel Murphy, WAS
|2B
|9
|97
|Justin Turner, LAD
|3B
|9
|98
|Jean Segura, SEA
|SS
|9
|99
|Johnny Cueto, SF
|SP
|8
|100
|Jon Lester, CHC
|SP
|8
|101
|Robinson Cano, SEA
|2B
|8
|102
|Marcus Stroman, TOR
|SP
|8
|103
|Kyle Hendricks, CHC
|SP
|8
|104
|Patrick Corbin, ARI
|SP
|8
|105
|Blake Snell, TB
|SP
|8
|106
|Jameson Taillon, PIT
|SP
|8
|107
|Rich Hill, LAD
|SP
|8
|108
|Mike Clevinger, CLE
|SP
|8
|109
|Wil Myers, SD
|1B
|8
|110
|Chris Taylor, LAD
|2B/OF
|8
|111
|Ronald Acuna, ATL
|OF
|8
|112
|Gregory Polanco, PIT
|OF
|8
|113
|Edwin Diaz, SEA
|RP
|8
|114
|Roberto Osuna, TOR
|RP
|8
|115
|Adrian Beltre, TEX
|3B
|6
|116
|Matt Olson, OAK
|1B
|6
|117
|Jay Bruce, NYM
|OF
|6
|118
|Yoenis Cespedes, NYM
|OF
|6
|119
|Ryan Braun, MIL
|OF
|6
|120
|Nicholas Castellanos, DET
|3B/OF
|6
|121
|Jose Martinez, STL
|1B/OF
|6
|122
|DJ LeMahieu, COL
|2B
|6
|123
|Evan Gattis, HOU
|C
|5
|124
|Chase Anderson, MIL
|SP
|5
|125
|Jon Gray, COL
|SP
|5
|126
|Sean Doolittle, WAS
|RP
|5
|127
|Felipe Rivero, PIT
|RP
|5
|128
|Brandon Morrow, CHC
|RP
|5
|129
|Raisel Iglesias, CIN
|RP
|5
|130
|J.T. Realmuto, MIA
|C
|5
|131
|Mike Moustakas, KC
|3B
|5
|132
|Gio Gonzalez, WAS
|SP
|5
|133
|Michael Fulmer, DET
|SP
|5
|134
|Jeurys Familia, NYM
|RP
|5
|135
|Wade Davis, COL
|RP
|5
|136
|Garrett Richards, LAA
|SP
|5
|137
|Cole Hamels, TEX
|SP
|5
|138
|Joey Lucchesi, SD
|SP
|5
|139
|Kyle Seager, SEA
|3B
|5
|140
|Salvador Perez, KC
|C
|5
|141
|Cody Allen, CLE
|RP
|5
|142
|Michael Conforto, NYM
|OF
|4
|143
|Byron Buxton, MIN
|OF
|4
|144
|Yasiel Puig, LAD
|OF
|4
|145
|Eddie Rosario, MIN
|OF
|4
|146
|Marwin Gonzalez, HOU
|1B/2B/SS/OF
|4
|147
|Danny Duffy, KC
|SP
|4
|148
|Aaron Sanchez, TOR
|SP
|4
|149
|Brad Hand, SD
|RP
|4
|150
|Justin Smoak, TOR
|1B
|3
|151
|Zack Cozart, LAA
|2B/SS
|3
|152
|Eduardo Nunez, BOS
|2B/3B/OF
|3
|153
|Miguel Sano, MIN
|3B
|3
|154
|Yadier Molina, STL
|C
|3
|155
|Ken Giles, HOU
|RP
|3
|156
|Greg Holland, STL
|RP
|3
|157
|Corey Knebel, MIL
|RP
|3
|158
|Tanner Roark, WAS
|SP
|3
|159
|Kevin Gausman, BAL
|SP
|3
|160
|Jake Junis, KC
|SP
|3
|161
|Rick Porcello, BOS
|SP
|3
|162
|Sean Manaea, OAK
|SP
|3
|163
|Reynaldo Lopez, CHW
|SP
|3
|164
|Josh Bell, PIT
|1B
|3
|165
|Yasmani Grandal, LAD
|C
|3
|166
|Joey Gallo, TEX
|1B/3B
|3
|167
|Ender Inciarte, ATL
|OF
|3
|168
|Mitch Haniger, ARI
|OF
|3
|169
|Brad Boxberger, ARI
|RP
|3
|170
|Trevor Story, COL
|SS
|2
|171
|Jake Lamb, ARI
|3B
|2
|172
|Mike Minor, TEX
|RP
|2
|173
|Sean Newcomb, ATL
|SP
|2
|174
|Lance Lynn, MIN
|SP
|2
|175
|Miles Mikolas, STL
|SP
|2
|176
|Matt Chapman, OAK
|3B
|2
|177
|Rougned Odor, TEX
|2B
|1
|178
|Ian Kinsler, DET
|2B
|1
|179
|Scott Kingery, PHI
|2B
|1
|180
|J.A. Happ, TOR
|SP
|1
|181
|Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
|SP
|1
|182
|Andrelton Simmons, LAA
|SS
|1
|183
|Jeff Samardzija, SF
|SP
|1
|184
|Paul DeJong, STL
|2B/SS
|1
|185
|Javier Baez, CHC
|2B/SS
|1
|186
|Kenta Maeda, LAD
|SP
|1
|187
|Jake Faria, TB
|SP
|1
|188
|Lucas Giolito, CHW
|SP
|1
|189
|Yonder Alonso, CLE
|1B
|1
|190
|Adam Jones, BAL
|OF
|1
|191
|Wilson Ramos, TB
|C
|1
|192
|Kyle Schwarber, CHC
|OF
|1
|193
|Eric Thames, MIL
|1B/OF
|1
|194
|Hanley Ramirez, BOS
|1B
|1
|195
|Yuli Gurriel, HOU
|1B
|1
|196
|Jack Flaherty, STL
|SP
|1
|197
|Marco Estrada, TOR
|SP
|1
|198
|Drew Pomeranz, BOS
|SP
|1
|199
|Nick Pivetta, PHI
|SP
|1
|200
|Mike Foltynewicz, ATL
|SP
|1
-
