Where are you hurting most right now? Chances are it's at first base, with Pete Alonso and Vinnie Pasquantino both succumbing to multi-week injuries in recent days.

You probably don't need me to tell you they're too good not to stash, as my IL stash rankings below will show, but you may be wondering where else you can turn at a position that has been surprisingly weak this year.

I have a couple of suggestions. The first would be Nolan Jones (74 percent rostered), who has converted a stellar Triple-A performance into a splashy first couple weeks in the big leagues, connecting for long home runs while also chipping in some stolen bases. LaMonte Wade (64 percent rostered) has been one of the most under-rostered players for several weeks now, reaching base at better than a .400 clip while mostly batting leadoff for the Giants and delivering better power numbers than he gets credit for. There's also Alex Kirilloff (44 percent rostered), who's playing more than ever following his wrist issues of the past. The power has been a little underwhelming, but he's getting on base at a high rate and hitting a ton of line drives.

As for the best way to use your IL spots, the rankings probably speak for themselves. You'll notice Oneil Cruz has moved up quite from when I last took part in this exercise about a month ago. He's a month further into his recovery from a fractured fibula, which makes the wait for his return not nearly as long. You'll also notice I'm fairly motivated to stash Chris Sale even though he won't make it back from the stress fracture in his shoulder any earlier than August. As always, stashability isn't strictly a matter of the length of the wait but also the extent of the reward at the end of it.

Still a priority on some level 26 Harrison Bader New York Yankees CF strained hamstring - low grade, likely just a week or two from returning 27 Jake Fraley Cincinnati Reds LF bruised wrist - there was talking of him avoiding the IL, so it may be just a minimal stay 28 Nick Lodolo Cincinnati Reds SP stress reaction in tibia - still in a boot as of a week ago, looking at extended absence still 29 Kyle Wright Atlanta Braves SP strained shoulder - no updates since landing on 60-day IL in mid-May, still hoping to return this year 30 Brandon Lowe Tampa Bay Rays 2B herniated disc - shut down until the end of June, at least, which likely puts him out until second half 31 Jorge Polanco Minnesota Twins 2B strained hamstring - second instance of same injury figures to keep him out longer than last time 32 Tarik Skubal Detroit Tigers SP flexor tendon surgery - has looked good in two rehab starts, should return before end of June 33 Tyler O'Neill St. Louis Cardinals LF strained back - says he sees "light at the end of the tunnel" but has yet to begin baseball activities 34 C.J. Cron Colorado Rockies 1B back spasms - still feeling pain, has yet to begin baseball activities after being sidelined about a month 35 Trevor Story Boston Red Sox 2B elbow surgery - won't be able to play shortstop until August but could potentially return sooner as DH