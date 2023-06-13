Where are you hurting most right now? Chances are it's at first base, with Pete Alonso and Vinnie Pasquantino both succumbing to multi-week injuries in recent days.
You probably don't need me to tell you they're too good not to stash, as my IL stash rankings below will show, but you may be wondering where else you can turn at a position that has been surprisingly weak this year.
I have a couple of suggestions. The first would be Nolan Jones (74 percent rostered), who has converted a stellar Triple-A performance into a splashy first couple weeks in the big leagues, connecting for long home runs while also chipping in some stolen bases. LaMonte Wade (64 percent rostered) has been one of the most under-rostered players for several weeks now, reaching base at better than a .400 clip while mostly batting leadoff for the Giants and delivering better power numbers than he gets credit for. There's also Alex Kirilloff (44 percent rostered), who's playing more than ever following his wrist issues of the past. The power has been a little underwhelming, but he's getting on base at a high rate and hitting a ton of line drives.
As for the best way to use your IL spots, the rankings probably speak for themselves. You'll notice Oneil Cruz has moved up quite from when I last took part in this exercise about a month ago. He's a month further into his recovery from a fractured fibula, which makes the wait for his return not nearly as long. You'll also notice I'm fairly motivated to stash Chris Sale even though he won't make it back from the stress fracture in his shoulder any earlier than August. As always, stashability isn't strictly a matter of the length of the wait but also the extent of the reward at the end of it.
|1
Aaron Judge New York Yankees RF
|sprained toe - swelling has gone down, isn't expected to miss much time
|2
Yordan Alvarez Houston Astros DH
|oblique discomfort - timetable still be determined but likely to miss more than the minimum
|3
Pete Alonso New York Mets 1B
|bone bruise in wrist - expected to miss about a month but could still make it back before All-Star break
|4
Cedric Mullins Baltimore Orioles CF
|strained groin - has begun baseball activities and should return within a week or two
|5
Julio Urias Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|strained hamstring - recently suffered setback but could begin rehab assignment next week
|6
Carlos Rodon New York Yankees SP
|strained forearm/chronic back issue - throwing live BP, could begin rehab assignment next week
|7
Brandon Woodruff Milwaukee Brewers SP
|strained shoulder - throwing off flat ground, has a chance to return before the All-Star break
|8
Max Fried Atlanta Braves SP
|strained forearm - throwing off flat ground, no rehab assignment scheduled but could return by All-Star break
|9
Jazz Chisholm Miami Marlins CF
|turf toe - has resumed baseball activities, could return before the end of June
|10
Justin Steele Chicago Cubs SP
|strained forearm - has been throwing, expecting to be activated when first eligible Saturday
|11
Cody Bellinger Chicago Cubs CF
|bruised knee - facing live pitching, nearing rehab assignment
|12
Vinnie Pasquantino Kansas City Royals 1B
|shoulder instability - will undergo more testing to determine timetable
|13
Nestor Cortes New York Yankees SP
|strained rotator cuff - shut down for two weeks, could return around All-Star break
|14
Eduardo Rodriguez Detroit Tigers SP
|ruptured finger pulley - expected to miss at least another month but is already playing catch
|15
Ryan Helsley St. Louis Cardinals RP
|forearm tightness - no structural damage but will be shut down for a few days, likely back before break
|16
Oneil Cruz Pittsburgh Pirates SS
|fractured fibula - no talk of baseball activities yet, but he's halfway into his four-month timetable
|17
Liam Hendriks Chicago White Sox RP
|elbow inflammation - awaiting further testing, could be sidelined for a few weeks
|18
Peter Fairbanks Tampa Bay Rays RP
|hip inflammation - throwing at spring training complex, could return later this week
|19
Lars Nootbaar St. Louis Cardinals CF
|bruised back - took batting practice Monday, nearing rehab assignment
|20
Byron Buxton Minnesota Twins DH
|bruised ribs - expected to be a short-term absence
|21
Kris Bryant Colorado Rockies RF
|bruised heel - cleared to throw and hit but not to run yet, may be a couple weeks away
|22
Riley Greene Detroit Tigers CF
|stress fracture in leg - timetable still to be determined but could return before All-Star break
|23
Chris Sale Boston Red Sox SP
|stress reaction in shoulder - recently placed on 60-day IL, which puts him out until August
|24
Dustin May Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|strained forearm - has yet to pick up a baseball, can't return until late July and likely out longer
|25
Drew Rasmussen Tampa Bay Rays SP
|flexor strain - no updates since landing on 60-day IL in mid-May, still hoping to return this year
|26
Harrison Bader New York Yankees CF
|strained hamstring - low grade, likely just a week or two from returning
|27
Jake Fraley Cincinnati Reds LF
|bruised wrist - there was talking of him avoiding the IL, so it may be just a minimal stay
|28
Nick Lodolo Cincinnati Reds SP
|stress reaction in tibia - still in a boot as of a week ago, looking at extended absence still
|29
Kyle Wright Atlanta Braves SP
|strained shoulder - no updates since landing on 60-day IL in mid-May, still hoping to return this year
|30
Brandon Lowe Tampa Bay Rays 2B
|herniated disc - shut down until the end of June, at least, which likely puts him out until second half
|31
Jorge Polanco Minnesota Twins 2B
|strained hamstring - second instance of same injury figures to keep him out longer than last time
|32
Tarik Skubal Detroit Tigers SP
|flexor tendon surgery - has looked good in two rehab starts, should return before end of June
|33
Tyler O'Neill St. Louis Cardinals LF
|strained back - says he sees "light at the end of the tunnel" but has yet to begin baseball activities
|34
C.J. Cron Colorado Rockies 1B
|back spasms - still feeling pain, has yet to begin baseball activities after being sidelined about a month
|35
Trevor Story Boston Red Sox 2B
|elbow surgery - won't be able to play shortstop until August but could potentially return sooner as DH
|36
Mason Miller Oakland Athletics SP
|sprained elbow - has begun throwing program, likely still a month away at least
|37
Kenta Maeda Minnesota Twins SP
|strained triceps - already made three rehab starts, nearing return
|38
Trevor Rogers Miami Marlins SP
|strained biceps - scratched from last rehab start for unrelated issues, could resume this week
|39
Charlie Blackmon Colorado Rockies DH
|fractured hand - likely to miss 4-6 weeks
|40
Frankie Montas New York Yankees SP
|shoulder surgery - has begun throwing program, could return at some point in the second half