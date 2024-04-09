luis-robert.jpg

Lately, the injuries dominating the headlines have been of the season-ending variety. That's certainly the case for Eury Perez and Shane Bieber, who are both set to undergo Tommy John surgery, and it may also be the case for Spencer Strider, who has a UCL tear of his own.

But it's still true that most players who get hurt will eventually come back, and most leagues offer specially designated roster spots to stash them in the meantime. You know the ones I'm talking about. They start with an "I" and end with an "L," and if you're lucky, they're not totally full yet.

How best to fill them? Well, that's what these rankings are for. Like every form of ranking, these aren't one-size-fits-all. In deeper leagues, for instance, you may not be able sell out for the upside of a Jacob deGrom at the expense of a serviceable player like DJ LeMahieu. But weighing projected timeline against eventual impact, here's how things shake out for me.

Note that I purposely excluded Sonny Gray (hamstring) from this list since he's expected to be activated on the day it's published.

Too valuable to drop, period
1
player headshot
Royce Lewis Minnesota Twins 3B
strained quadriceps - will rest for all of April, then hopefully begin ramp-up
2
player headshot
Justin Steele Chicago Cubs SP
strained hamstring - no timetable offered, but May return seems likely
3
player headshot
Luis Robert Chicago White Sox CF
strained hip flexor - expected to miss 6-8 weeks
4
player headshot
Walker Buehler Los Angeles Dodgers SP
Tommy John surgery - strong in latest rehab start, likely one or two more
5
player headshot
Gerrit Cole New York Yankees SP
pinched nerve in elbow - has begun playing catch, hopes to be back before June
6
player headshot
Justin Verlander Houston Astros SP
shoulder inflammation - shaky in first rehab start, scheduled for at least one more
7
player headshot
Joshua Lowe Tampa Bay Rays RF
strained oblique - Kevin Cash says he's "still quite a ways a way"
8
player headshot
Kodai Senga New York Mets SP
shoulder capsule - has been throwing for weeks, could be back in mid-May
9
player headshot
Max Scherzer Texas Rangers SP
back surgery - has been throwing off mound for a couple weeks, late May possible
10
player headshot
Jordan Romano Toronto Blue Jays RP
elbow inflammation - throwing live batting practice, perhaps a week or two away
11
player headshot
Paul Sewald Arizona Diamondbacks RP
strained oblique - playing catch, but April return may be pushing it for Grade 2 strain
Also really difficult to drop
12
player headshot
Sean Murphy Atlanta Braves C
strained oblique - only a Grade 1 strain but hasn't begun swinging a bat yet
13
player headshot
TJ Friedl Cincinnati Reds CF
fractured wrist - now two weeks into a six-week timetable
14
player headshot
Josh Jung Texas Rangers 3B
fractured wrist - recently moved to 60-day IL, putting him out until almost June
15
player headshot
Spencer Strider Atlanta Braves SP
sprained UCL - still meeting with doctors, but season-ending surgery seems likely
16
player headshot
Nick Lodolo Cincinnati Reds SP
calf inflammation - scheduled to make season debut Saturday
17
player headshot
Gavin Williams Cleveland Guardians SP
elbow inflammation - no word on rehab assignment yet, which is a bit concerning
18
player headshot
Devin Williams Milwaukee Brewers RP
fractures in back - nearly a month into what was a three-month timetable
19
player headshot
Tommy Edman St. Louis Cardinals 2B
wrist surgery - finally cleared for baseball activities, but facing lengthy ramp-up
20
player headshot
Lars Nootbaar St. Louis Cardinals CF
rib fractures - working on timing on rehab assignment but should be back soon
21
player headshot
Eduardo Rodriguez Arizona Diamondbacks SP
strained lat - likely to miss all of April, at least
22
player headshot
Bryan Woo Seattle Mariners SP
elbow inflammation - is throwing again, but no talk of rehab assignment yet
23
player headshot
Braxton Garrett Miami Marlins SP
shoulder soreness - gearing up for what could be final rehab start Friday
24
player headshot
Shane Baz Tampa Bay Rays SP
Tommy John surgery - slowed by oblique injury, likely to return at some point in June
Still a priority on some level
25
player headshot
Nate Lowe Texas Rangers 1B
strained oblique - has resumed batting practice and could begin rehab assignment soon
26
player headshot
Vaughn Grissom Boston Red Sox SS
strained hamstring - expected to begin rehab assignment in the coming days
27
player headshot
Matt McLain Cincinnati Reds SS
shoulder surgery - if he plays this year, it likely won't be until August
28
player headshot
Trevor Story Boston Red Sox SS
dislocated shoulder - potentially a season-ender, though still to be determined
29
player headshot
Jacob deGrom Texas Rangers SP
Tommy John surgery - throwing from flat ground; won't return until late in the year
30
player headshot
Jeffrey Springs Tampa Bay Rays SP
Tommy John surgery - throwing off a mound, making a July return possible
Stashing is purely a luxury
31
player headshot
Edward Cabrera Miami Marlins SP
shoulder impingement - set for what could be final rehab start Wednesday
32
player headshot
DJ LeMahieu New York Yankees 3B
fractured foot - doing some baseball activities but likely still weeks away
33
player headshot
Jonathan Aranda Tampa Bay Rays 1B
fractured finger - surgery was needed, likely keeping him out until May
34
player headshot
Garrett Mitchell Milwaukee Brewers CF
fractured finger - expected to miss all of April, at least
35
player headshot
Emmet Sheehan Los Angeles Dodgers SP
forearm inflammation - throwing to hitters, but Dodgers figure to take their time
36
player headshot
Jasson Dominguez New York Yankees CF
Tommy John surgery - throwing from 120 feet, could return around All-Star break
37
player headshot
Robert Stephenson Los Angeles Angels RP
shoulder inflammation - throwing bullpen sessions, but closer role currently occupied
38
player headshot
Clayton Kershaw Los Angeles Dodgers SP
shoulder surgery - could return at some point in the second half
39
player headshot
Dustin May Los Angeles Dodgers SP
flexor tendon surgery - could return at some point in the second half
40
player headshot
Robbie Ray San Francisco Giants SP
Tommy John surgery - throwing bullpen sessions, midseason return possible
41
player headshot
Luis Garcia Houston Astros SP
Tommy John surgery - throwing off a mound again, midseason return possible
42
player headshot
Tylor Megill New York Mets SP
strained shoulder - he's hoping for a minimal stay, which seems aggressive
43
player headshot
John Means Baltimore Orioles SP
strained forearm - roughed up in first rehab start, better in second, still building up
44
player headshot
Taj Bradley Tampa Bay Rays SP
strained pectoral - throwing bullpen sessions, but still at least a month away
45
player headshot
Chase Silseth Los Angeles Angels SP
elbow inflammation - considered inflammation for now, but still awaiting MRI results