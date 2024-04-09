Lately, the injuries dominating the headlines have been of the season-ending variety. That's certainly the case for Eury Perez and Shane Bieber, who are both set to undergo Tommy John surgery, and it may also be the case for Spencer Strider, who has a UCL tear of his own.
But it's still true that most players who get hurt will eventually come back, and most leagues offer specially designated roster spots to stash them in the meantime. You know the ones I'm talking about. They start with an "I" and end with an "L," and if you're lucky, they're not totally full yet.
How best to fill them? Well, that's what these rankings are for. Like every form of ranking, these aren't one-size-fits-all. In deeper leagues, for instance, you may not be able sell out for the upside of a Jacob deGrom at the expense of a serviceable player like DJ LeMahieu. But weighing projected timeline against eventual impact, here's how things shake out for me.
Note that I purposely excluded Sonny Gray (hamstring) from this list since he's expected to be activated on the day it's published.
|1
Royce Lewis Minnesota Twins 3B
|strained quadriceps - will rest for all of April, then hopefully begin ramp-up
|2
Justin Steele Chicago Cubs SP
|strained hamstring - no timetable offered, but May return seems likely
|3
Luis Robert Chicago White Sox CF
|strained hip flexor - expected to miss 6-8 weeks
|4
Walker Buehler Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|Tommy John surgery - strong in latest rehab start, likely one or two more
|5
Gerrit Cole New York Yankees SP
|pinched nerve in elbow - has begun playing catch, hopes to be back before June
|6
Justin Verlander Houston Astros SP
|shoulder inflammation - shaky in first rehab start, scheduled for at least one more
|7
Joshua Lowe Tampa Bay Rays RF
|strained oblique - Kevin Cash says he's "still quite a ways a way"
|8
Kodai Senga New York Mets SP
|shoulder capsule - has been throwing for weeks, could be back in mid-May
|9
Max Scherzer Texas Rangers SP
|back surgery - has been throwing off mound for a couple weeks, late May possible
|10
Jordan Romano Toronto Blue Jays RP
|elbow inflammation - throwing live batting practice, perhaps a week or two away
|11
Paul Sewald Arizona Diamondbacks RP
|strained oblique - playing catch, but April return may be pushing it for Grade 2 strain
|12
Sean Murphy Atlanta Braves C
|strained oblique - only a Grade 1 strain but hasn't begun swinging a bat yet
|13
TJ Friedl Cincinnati Reds CF
|fractured wrist - now two weeks into a six-week timetable
|14
Josh Jung Texas Rangers 3B
|fractured wrist - recently moved to 60-day IL, putting him out until almost June
|15
Spencer Strider Atlanta Braves SP
|sprained UCL - still meeting with doctors, but season-ending surgery seems likely
|16
Nick Lodolo Cincinnati Reds SP
|calf inflammation - scheduled to make season debut Saturday
|17
Gavin Williams Cleveland Guardians SP
|elbow inflammation - no word on rehab assignment yet, which is a bit concerning
|18
Devin Williams Milwaukee Brewers RP
|fractures in back - nearly a month into what was a three-month timetable
|19
Tommy Edman St. Louis Cardinals 2B
|wrist surgery - finally cleared for baseball activities, but facing lengthy ramp-up
|20
Lars Nootbaar St. Louis Cardinals CF
|rib fractures - working on timing on rehab assignment but should be back soon
|21
Eduardo Rodriguez Arizona Diamondbacks SP
|strained lat - likely to miss all of April, at least
|22
Bryan Woo Seattle Mariners SP
|elbow inflammation - is throwing again, but no talk of rehab assignment yet
|23
Braxton Garrett Miami Marlins SP
|shoulder soreness - gearing up for what could be final rehab start Friday
|24
Shane Baz Tampa Bay Rays SP
|Tommy John surgery - slowed by oblique injury, likely to return at some point in June
|25
Nate Lowe Texas Rangers 1B
|strained oblique - has resumed batting practice and could begin rehab assignment soon
|26
Vaughn Grissom Boston Red Sox SS
|strained hamstring - expected to begin rehab assignment in the coming days
|27
Matt McLain Cincinnati Reds SS
|shoulder surgery - if he plays this year, it likely won't be until August
|28
Trevor Story Boston Red Sox SS
|dislocated shoulder - potentially a season-ender, though still to be determined
|29
Jacob deGrom Texas Rangers SP
|Tommy John surgery - throwing from flat ground; won't return until late in the year
|30
Jeffrey Springs Tampa Bay Rays SP
|Tommy John surgery - throwing off a mound, making a July return possible
|31
Edward Cabrera Miami Marlins SP
|shoulder impingement - set for what could be final rehab start Wednesday
|32
DJ LeMahieu New York Yankees 3B
|fractured foot - doing some baseball activities but likely still weeks away
|33
Jonathan Aranda Tampa Bay Rays 1B
|fractured finger - surgery was needed, likely keeping him out until May
|34
Garrett Mitchell Milwaukee Brewers CF
|fractured finger - expected to miss all of April, at least
|35
Emmet Sheehan Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|forearm inflammation - throwing to hitters, but Dodgers figure to take their time
|36
Jasson Dominguez New York Yankees CF
|Tommy John surgery - throwing from 120 feet, could return around All-Star break
|37
Robert Stephenson Los Angeles Angels RP
|shoulder inflammation - throwing bullpen sessions, but closer role currently occupied
|38
Clayton Kershaw Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|shoulder surgery - could return at some point in the second half
|39
Dustin May Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|flexor tendon surgery - could return at some point in the second half
|40
Robbie Ray San Francisco Giants SP
|Tommy John surgery - throwing bullpen sessions, midseason return possible
|41
Luis Garcia Houston Astros SP
|Tommy John surgery - throwing off a mound again, midseason return possible
|42
Tylor Megill New York Mets SP
|strained shoulder - he's hoping for a minimal stay, which seems aggressive
|43
John Means Baltimore Orioles SP
|strained forearm - roughed up in first rehab start, better in second, still building up
|44
Taj Bradley Tampa Bay Rays SP
|strained pectoral - throwing bullpen sessions, but still at least a month away
|45
Chase Silseth Los Angeles Angels SP
|elbow inflammation - considered inflammation for now, but still awaiting MRI results