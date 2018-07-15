Fantasy baseball rankings 2018: Advanced MLB trade chart loving Javier Baez, fading Buster Posey

The push for the fantasy baseball playoffs is officially underway. Now is the time to make a big deal to solidify your roster. Getting the right value in any trade can be the difference between winning and losing your league, so don't even consider an offer until your see Scott White's 2018 fantasy baseball rankings and trade chart. It's updated every week and gives users a major edge by assigning the exact value to the top 250 players in rotisserie fantasy baseball leagues. The chart is updated regularly too, so you'll always have access to the latest fantasy baseball rankings 2018.

This trade value chart is like having around-the-clock access to one of the top experts in the nation and getting a unique look into his 2018 fantasy baseball rankings.

White has spent over a decade as a CBS Sports fantasy baseball analyst, has been named the FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year and was the 2017 runner-up in the famous Tout Wars league -- the most prestigious league for fantasy baseball experts from around the country.

If anybody can spot a value in a fantasy baseball deal, it's White, who realized the worth of players like James Paxton, Ozzie Albies and Gerrit Cole this year long before many other experts. Anyone who has followed his must-see advice is sitting pretty in their league.

One player who has seen his value soar in White's most recent trade chart: Cubs second baseman Javier Baez, who has moved from No. 60 all the way up to No. 41 in his 2018 fantasy baseball rankings.



That's because Baez enters the weekend before the All-Star break on fire, reaching base in nine of his last 10 games. His average is up to .291 with 18 home runs and 66 RBIs. He also brings value on the base paths with 18 stolen bases this season.

His slow start is a distant memory, as he now ranks in the top 10 in the National League in almost every major hitting category. He's a player you shouldn't let go without getting a huge return.

One player going the opposite direction in the latest trade chart: Giants catcher Buster Posey, who fell from No. 71 to No. 87.

That's because Posey has been battling hip inflammation and hit .160 through the first third of July. After hitting over .300 for much of the season, his season average is down to .279, and with just five home runs, he isn't supplying much power.

Don't sell the farm for Posey at this point because he's simply not worth it.

White has also moved a big name out of the top 25 for the first time this year and just made the call on Gleyber Torres as he heads to the disabled list. Getting the right value for players like these could be the difference between winning a title and going home empty-handed.

What are the trade values for the top 250 players in Rotisserie leagues, and which star player has dropped out of the top 25? Visit SportsLine now to get Scott White's full Rotisserie Fantasy baseball trade chart, all from an award-winning expert who has been all over James Paxton's breakthrough.