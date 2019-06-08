Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Advanced trade chart loving Chris Paddack, fading J.D. Martinez

The 2019 Fantasy baseball season is over two months old and owners everywhere are focusing on improving their roster for a deep postseason run. That means working the Fantasy baseball waiver wire relentlessly, but at this stage there may not be many surprises left to find. So if you're looking to make meaningful gains, the best way is often via trade. Now is the time to grab players on the upswing like Braves rookie starting pitcher Mike Soroka and Pirates first baseman Josh Bell. But how do you grab a player of significance without giving up too much? That's the question weighing on anybody working the trade block, which is why you'll want to check out the latest Fantasy baseball trade chart from Ariel Cohen. His 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and trade tool will help ensure you get maximum value when considering a trade.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen and his Fantasy partner, Reuven Guy, have used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up plenty of division titles.

A player on the move this week: Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez, who is now outside the top 30 after beginning the year as the No. 1 player in roto leagues and a top-10 player in head-to-head. Martinez has been dealing with back spasms and has seen his slugging percentage tumble by more than 100 points from .629 last season to .528 this season.

Martinez is currently day-to-day, but the lingering nature of the injury creates cause for concern that a long-term stint on the injured list is a possibility. And even if he does continue to push through, the fact that he hasn't been able to generate as much power is evidence that the back injury might limit his abilities. And a .311 BABIP and 45.8 percent hard-hit contact rate show he isn't particularly unlucky this year either.

A player the trade chart is all over in its latest Fantasy baseball rankings 2019: Padres starting pitcher Chris Paddack. The rookie has enjoyed an impressive first season with a 2.97 ERA and 66 strikeouts over 60.2 innings after entering as a top-40 prospect according to multiple publications.

Paddack has pounded the strike zone all season, issuing just 12 walks so far. However, he is still capable of generating double-digit swinging strikes in any given start. For example, on May 6 against the Mets, he generated 20 swings and misses on his way to 11 strikeouts. Paddack has incredible long-term potential and has climbed into the top 25 in Cohen's rankings after being outside the top 800 at one point this season.

