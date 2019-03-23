Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2019: Top breakouts from model that called Khris Davis' big year

The 2019 MLB season is right around the corner, with Opening Day on Thursday. After free agency lingered into spring training, the recent MLB news cycle has been dominated by teams preempting 2020 free agency with extensions for some of the game's biggest stars. Mike Trout received a record $430 million extension from the Angels, while Chris Sale and Paul Goldschmidt have also locked into new long-term deals to stay in Boston and St. Louis, respectively. Once upon a time, all three of those players were Fantasy baseball breakouts. Now, they're staples atop 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings. As drafts take place in earnest, owners are hunting for the 2019 Fantasy baseball breakouts who could help them win a championship with production that far outpaces their ADP. They're also trying to avoid Fantasy baseball busts who could ruin a season. The SportsLine Projection Model has a history of identifying those players before anyone else, which is why you'll want to check out the model's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings before your upcoming drafts.

Last season, the proven computer model at SportsLine helped turn owners on to Athletics outfielder Khris Davis, who wound up as the No. 12 player in all of Fantasy after going in the middle of the fourth round (No. 43) in standard CBS Sports leagues. After hitting 43 home runs and driving in 110 runs in 2017, the jump to 48 home runs and 123 RBI in 2018 helped propel him into the realm of the Fantasy elite.

The SportsLine Projection Model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking.

One of the 2019 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is recommending: Rays utility man Joey Wendle.

Wendle has been the No. 26 second baseman off the board according to composite ADP data, but he'll wind up having positional eligibility at a number of spots this season to enhance his value. And he's coming off a campaign where he led all rookies with a .300 batting average and was second with a .354 OBP.

A .353 BABIP certainly inflated that average, but not to the extent that many drafters are assuming. Wendle is speedy and had a hard-contact rate of 37.0 percent in 2018, which means he should have a higher-than-normal BABIP. His minor-league numbers back that up and also suggest he could develop home run power to give him coveted power-speed-average value. That's why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings list him as the No. 14 second baseman.

Another player that the SportsLine Projection Model is tabbing for a breakout year is Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco.

After missing the first 80 games of last season because of a PED suspension, Polanco had a strong second half by hitting .288 with a .345 OBP, .427 slugging percentage, six home runs, and seven stolen bases. Extrapolated over the course of a full season, those numbers make him a player worthy of fringe starting consideration at shortstop, but the way the 25-year-old's batted-ball profile has improved over the last three seasons should raise his appeal.

Polanco has raised his hard-hit contact rate each of the last three seasons and started hitting the ball to all fields more frequently in 2018. As those numbers continue climbing, he should hit for more power. Plus, the gap-to-gap threat gives him the potential to hit more than 50 extra-base hits per year. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings say he'll be the No. 12 shortstop in Fantasy baseball despite an ADP of 28.

