Watch Now: Boomer and Gio: No baseball in Canada during pandemic ( 3:28 )

The 2020 MLB season begins on Friday and Fantasy baseball draft season is wrapping up as owners get their first glimpse of players since March during the abbreviated exhibition season of MLB Summer Camp. White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez finished fourth in the American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2019 after hitting 31 home runs with 79 RBIs. His power was on full display as he hit a titanic grand slam against the Cubs on Monday. Jimenez had an up-and-down rookie season, but he finished the year with 1.093 OPS in September and October and he hopes to be a lineup centerpiece in 2020.

So where does Jimenez belong in the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings as he looks to take a step towards stardom during this 60-game sprint? And who are the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts that you need to be aware of in a season unlike any other we've seen before? Before finalizing your 2020 Fantasy baseball prep, be sure to check out the Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2020 MLB schedule or players dropping out, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton. Had the season started as scheduled, Paxton would have likely begun the year on the 60-day IL with a back injury, but the time off allowed him to get healthy and now he'll be in the Yankees rotation from the beginning.

However, a 101.68 overall 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP indicates that owners are still at least a little skeptical about how Paxton holds up. But in a 60-game season with expanded rotations and bullpens, Paxton's stuff is too good to run away from a slight injury risk. He struck out 186 in 150 2/3 innings last year and went 15-6 with a 3.86 ERA, which is why the model ranks him ahead of Yu Darvish and Zack Wheeler despite that they're being drafted two rounds earlier.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. The former Vanderbilt star was never a consensus top prospect, but that didn't stop him from working his way into the Major League lineup last season and putting up solid numbers over 546 plate appearances as a rookie. Reynolds posted an .880 OPS with 16 home runs and 68 RBI and a .387 BABIP that looks high at first glance, but was actually well within line of the numbers he put up in the minors.

Reynolds' expected batting average based on average exit velocity and launch angle ranked in the 93rd percentile in all of baseball and we saw him show improving power as the year went on, with 10 of his 16 home runs coming after July 1. That's why the model ranks him ahead of Giancarlo Stanton and Jeff McNeil despite the fact that Reynolds is being drafted at least six rounds later on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Yankees shortstop/second baseman Gleyber Torres. After a monster 2019 season where he hit .278 with 38 home runs and 90 RBIs, Fantasy players are jumping on him around pick No. 40 overall this season.

But SportsLine's model has factored in that he doesn't steal too many bases for a middle infielder, and he's also had some strikeout issues through two seasons. The model has five other shortstops who are going off the board later ranked ahead of him, including Jorge Polanco, who is being drafted outside the top 100 on average.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also all over a surprising first baseman. He's barely being picked in the top 100, but is ranked No. 2 at his position. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target or fade in your drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Shane Bieber's All-Star season, and find out.