Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies entered last season as one of the top overall Fantasy baseball picks after recording 163 hits, 106 RBI, 103 runs scored and 30 home runs in 2021. However, Ablies saw a dramatic drop-off last season, underwhelming Fantasy baseball owners who drafted him because of his consistent production. In fact, Albies finished the 2022 season with just eight home runs and 35 RBI.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto. The team at SportsLine was all over Votto as a Fantasy bust from the start after a resurgent 2021 season that saw him going as one of the top 12 first basemen off the board in 2022 Fantasy baseball drafts. After slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI the year prior, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in 2022. He finished outside the top 45 players at his position and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Rockies 3B Ryan McMahon. The Rockies signed McMahon to a lucrative six-year, $70 million contract entering the 2022 season. But McMahon is coming off a disappointing campaign during which he maintained only a 95 wRC+ across 597 plate appearances.

However, McMahon is a prime candidate to have a bounce-back season in Colorado. He plays in one of the most hitter-friendly ballparks in the MLB and he's expected to hit third in the Rockies' lineup to begin the season, which will provide a strong opportunity to rack up both RBI and runs. McMahon is currently being drafted in the 13th-round on average, but the model is expecting he'll outperform fellow third basemen like Max Muncy and Matt Chapman, both of whom are being drafted ahead of him.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar. The 21-year-old Venezuelan is a consensus top 25 prospect entering the 2023 MLB season and the expectation is that he'll be the everyday shortstop for Colorado this season. Tovar has developing power with above-average speed and a high-level hit tool that should translate to big numbers at Coors Field.

Tovar slashed .319/.387/.540 in 71 games last season while playing in Double-A and Triple-A then saw nine games of action in the majors as a September call-up. He had 14 home runs and 17 stolen bases in that half-season in the minors, and that power should play up at baseball's most hitter-friendly park. That's why Tovar is ranked ahead of Nico Hoerner and Anthony Volpe, who are both being drafted at least two rounds earlier on average.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Guardians infielder Andres Gimenez. He certainly raised his stock after his All-Star campaign last season, but he is a prime regression candidate this year. Despite his efficiency at the plate, Gimenez only barrelled pitches 6.2% of the time and had an underwhelming run-scoring rate of 26%. Overall, the Guardians seemed to punch above their weight as a team last year, and that could catch up with them in a retooled AL Central.

Gimenez has hit just .227 during the spring, and only has one RBI to show for himself through nine games. Gimenez also participated for Venezuela during the World Baseball Classic but finished with just a single run batted in. The model predicts that lack of production will continue this season, and others being drafted after him like Ketel Marte, Gleyber Torres and Kolten Wong are all better 2023 Fantasy baseball values.

