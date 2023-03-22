Oneil Cruz appears to have everything that modern baseball general managers look for in a prospect from a physical perspective. The Pittsburgh Pirates and Cruz's Fantasy owners will be hoping he can put together a complete offensive season that matches his imposing stature this year. Cruz finished with a .233 batting average and .744 OPS in 87 games last year, but has he developed into a top pick in your 2023 Fantasy draft prep?

Through his first 13 spring training games, Cruz has slashed just .225/.244/.425 with two home runs and six RBI. Many will expect him to be among the top 2023 Fantasy baseball breakouts, but he only hovered around the Mendoza line for much of the first three months of last season. Before going on the clock in any 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts, be sure to see the Fantasy baseball rankings 2023 and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto. The team at SportsLine was all over Votto as a Fantasy bust from the start after a resurgent 2021 season that saw him going as one of the top 12 first basemen off the board in 2022 Fantasy baseball drafts. After slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI the year prior, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in 2022. He finished outside the top 45 players at his position and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2023 MLB schedule or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

Another of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is all over: Pirates first baseman Carlos Santana. He signed a one-year, $6.7 million deal with Pittsburgh in the offseason, entering his 14th season as a first baseman and designated hitter. Santana showed some improvement from 2021 last year, even though he finished with a .202 average.

The 36-year-old provides much-needed power to Pittsburgh's lineup, hitting 19 home runs in each of the last two seasons. Santana has a high ceiling, hitting 34 homers in 2016 and 2019, driving in nearly 100 runs in both of those campaigns. He is undervalued due to a below average 2022 campaign, but SportsLine's model projects him to outperform first basemen such as Ryan Mountcastle and Rowdy Tellez.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Diamondbacks left fielder Corbin Carroll. The No. 2 prospect in all of baseball entering this season logged 115 MLB plate appearances in 2022. He didn't disappoint with a .260/.330/.500 split, and he parlayed that into an 8-year, $111 million contract, making the 22-year-old the youngest drafted player in MLB history to sign a nine-figure deal.

Carroll had 24 home runs and 31 stolen bases across 93 minor league games last season and has legitimate 30/30 potential. He's projected to bat leadoff for Arizona which means he could see close to 700 PAs and rack up lots of other stats with all of those opportunities. He's pegged as a top 15 LF in 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings and is slotted ahead of established vets like A.J. Pollock and 2021 World Series MVP, Jorge Soler.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino. Pasquantino was a strong call up from Double-A last season, and had offensive splits of .295/.383/.450 in 72 games with the Royals. That solidified his place this season, and the hype train is charging full steam ahead, as he has hit .333 this spring in just a handful of games.

Young players who make a splash only to backslide in their first full MLB season is a regular theme in baseball, and Pasquantino is sure to struggle through some lulls. Outside of Salvador Perez, there aren't a ton of proven bats in the Royals' lineup, and Pasquantino might not be hitting with runners in scoring position as frequently as others at his position. His potential to hit a wall at some point this season and regress is also why the model favors other players being drafted after him like Christian Walker, Ty France or Josh Bell.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising starting pitcher who lands in the top 10 of its positional rankings. This player is barely going off the board in the top 125 picks, but is projected to outperform starters such as Aaron Nola, Shane McClanahan and Brandon Woodruff. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which 2023 Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts, and sleepers should you target or fade in your drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Joey Votto's disappointing season, and find out.