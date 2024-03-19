A player's performance in a contract year can change the trajectory of their life. Every player has their own approach to how they handle contract negotiations in that final season. Some are willing to discuss during the year, others want to cut things off after Opening Day until the offseason. Fantasy baseball players often target players on a contract year, thinking they'll have additional motivation and post monster numbers with a potentially huge payday on the other side as a reward. Impending free agents after this season include Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Gleyber Torres and Alex Bregman, so should their contract situation affect their placements in 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Being in a contract year doesn't always bode well for production. Some players could put too much pressure on themselves, leading to a down year, so how should you factor all that into forming a 2024 Fantasy baseball strategy? Alonso has averaged 44 home runs over four full MLB seasons, should his impending free agency lead you to select him even higher in 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts? Before finalizing your 2024 Fantasy baseball draft prep, be sure to see the 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho.

Varsho set new career highs in doubles (23), triples (3), home runs (27), RBI (74) and stolen bases (16) in 2022 and Fantasy baseball managers were predicting he'd take another step forward in 2023, drafting him 73rd overall on average. However, the model saw some holes in his game and predicted him as a 2023 Fantasy baseball bust who wouldn't live up to his Fantasy baseball ADP.

The result: Varsho's OPS dropped from .745 to .674 and he also saw drops in home runs (20) and RBI (61), while failing to take advantage of the new baserunning rules (16 steals again). Anybody who followed the model's advice and avoided Varsho in their Fantasy baseball drafts avoided a major headache.

The SportsLine model is engineered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

Any time more MLB news comes out about MLB free agency signings or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the Fantasy baseball busts 2024 the model is fading: Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz. The 22-year-old has been one of the most high-profile prospects in baseball over the last few seasons and made his debut on June 6 last season. Less than a month before his debut, the shortstop hit three balls with an exit velocity of over 116 mph in the same game in the minor leagues, highlighted by a 118.8 mph double. The legend of De La Cruz only grew from there before reaching Cincinnati.

He has a rare combination of size and speed. The 6-foot-5 infielder stole 35 bases and added 13 home runs over 98 games as a rookie. There's a lot to be excited about, but the hype has raised his ADP to a near-irresponsible level. De La Cruz is going ahead of established shortstops such as Xander Bogaerts, J.P Crawford and Dansby Swanson in 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts. Those three veterans all had a higher OPS than De La Cruz last season and the model suggests avoiding getting swept up in the hype of the exciting young shortstop in 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball busts the model projects won't live up to their ADP: Dodgers starting pitcher Bobby Miller. A 2020 first-round pick, Miller made his MLB debut in May and proceeded to start his career 3-0 with a 0.78 ERA through his first four starts. However, after opponents saw film on him and noticed weaknesses in his pitching repertoire, Miller was inconsistent over the rest of the season. Following those first four starts, he had a 4.44 ERA over his last 18 starts and was then roughed up in his lone postseason appearance, allowing three ER in 1.2 innings pitched.

Miller was rushed to the majors last season due to Dodgers injuries, so he's not close to being a finished product. He had an ERA above 4.00 in both Double A and Triple A, which aligns with what he posted after that initial four-game stretch in the majors. The model sees him resembling the young pitcher who struggled down the stretch last year as opposed to the nearly unhittable one he was to start his MLB career. Despite having a top-100 ADP, the SportsLine model doesn't even have Miller amongst the top 35 starting pitchers, making him lean towards being more of a Fantasy baseball bust. See more busts at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also fading a surprising starting pitcher who is coming off the board in the third round on average in early 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts. The model is predicting this ace suffers a setback and finishes outside the top 15 at his position.

So which 2024 Fantasy baseball busts should you avoid in your upcoming drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that predicted Daulton Varsho's falloff in 2023, and find out.