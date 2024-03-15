Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez entered last season hitting better than .315 in three of his first four major league seasons. Yet, even after being considered one of the best contact hitters in baseball, he still sent shock waves around the league when he was flirting with a .400 batting average into the summer. Arraez finished with a .354 batting average, the best in baseball, after poor August removed him from the .400 batting average race. His Fantasy baseball appeal is limited due to a lack of power and speed. Arraez only had 10 home runs and three stolen bases last year, but he still had the best OPS among second basemen last season (.861).

He can still provide value at a position that can be hard to find production at, but could garnering national attention last year due to his chase for .400 inflate where he could be selected in 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts? A strong set of 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings will help you with these tough emotional vs. analytical decisions when on the clock for 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts. Before finalizing your 2024 Fantasy baseball draft prep, be sure to see the 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho.

Varsho set new career highs in doubles (23), triples (3), home runs (27), RBI (74) and stolen bases (16) in 2022 and Fantasy baseball managers were predicting he'd take another step forward in 2023, drafting him 73rd overall on average. However, the model saw some holes in his game and predicted him as a 2023 Fantasy baseball bust who wouldn't live up to his Fantasy baseball ADP.

The result: Varsho's OPS dropped from .745 to .674 and he also saw drops in home runs (20) and RBI (61), while failing to take advantage of the new baserunning rules (16 steals again). Anybody who followed the model's advice and avoided Varsho in their Fantasy baseball drafts avoided a major headache.

The SportsLine model is engineered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about MLB free agency signings or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the Fantasy baseball busts 2024 the model is fading: Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette. After leading the AL in hits in both 2021 and 2022, Bichette was still among the league leaders in 2023, while hitting .306 with 20 home runs. However, there are a number of worrisome trends for Bichette, including that he is no longer a threat on the basepaths. After stealing 25 bags in 2021, he cut that in half to 13 in 2022 and then dropped all the way down to just five swiped bags in 2023.

Another concern is that Bichette posted his lowest exit velocity, worst launch angle, and lowest hard-hit percentage in 2023 when compared to the previous two seasons. So, both his legs and his bat are trending in the wrong direction, which makes him a bit of a risk to grab early in 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts. That hasn't stopped many Fantasy players who are taking him around the 40th pick on average, but the model slots someone like Seattle's J.P. Crawford ahead of Bichette, despite the former having a 2024 Fantasy baseball ADP over 100 spots after Bichette.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball busts the model projects won't live up to their ADP: Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy. He is becoming an all-or-nothing hitter after batting .212 last season for his third straight season hitting below .215. But his power numbers boost his Fantasy baseball appeal with 36 home runs, 105 RBI and 95 runs scored.

He is 33 years old and turns 34 during this season, so there's a question as to how long he can sustain his power success. Muncy had an .808 OPS, seventh among third basemen, in a productive season, however, given his age and poor average, the model believes there are better options at third base going later in 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts than Muncy. See more busts at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also fading a surprising starting pitcher who is coming off the board in the third round on average in early 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts. The model is predicting this ace suffers a setback and finishes outside the top 15 at his position. Avoiding him until later on could be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which 2024 Fantasy baseball busts should you avoid in your upcoming drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that predicted Daulton Varsho's falloff in 2023, and find out.