The 2024 MLB season is rapidly approaching with Spring Training underway. Spring Training allows the first opportunity to see how young prospects stack up against major league talent and to see how established superstars perform in their new places, such as Shohei Ohtani with the Dodgers and Juan Soto with the Yankees. But how much stock should Fantasy baseball players put into Spring Training results when on the clock for 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts? Could a strong Spring Training signal a hot start to the 2024 MLB season and on the other side, will struggles result in a slower start to the year?

You certainly want to keep an eye on Spring Training results, but how strongly should you consider a Spring Training OPS when making picks in your 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho.

Varsho set new career highs in doubles (23), triples (3), home runs (27), RBI (74) and stolen bases (16) in 2022 and Fantasy baseball managers were predicting he'd take another step forward in 2023, drafting him 73rd overall on average. However, the model saw some holes in his game and predicted him as a 2023 Fantasy baseball bust who wouldn't live up to his Fantasy baseball ADP.

The result: Varsho's OPS dropped from .745 to .674 and he also saw drops in home runs (20) and RBI (61), while failing to take advantage of the new baserunning rules (16 steals again). Anybody who followed the model's advice and avoided Varsho in their Fantasy baseball drafts avoided a major headache.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the Fantasy baseball busts 2024 the model is fading: Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola. The Phillies right-handed pitcher is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career, pitching to a 4.46 ERA and 1.15 WHIP last season. Nola had his third-highest ERA in nine career seasons and his highest WHIP since 2019. The 30-year-old had 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, his lowest since his rookie season, after totaling at least 10.0 k/9 in each of his previous four seasons.

Metrically, Nola ranked middle of the pack in categories such as average exit velocity, whiff rate, hard-hit rate and barrel percentage. Nola finished fourth in the 2022 National League Cy Young voting but that season is sandwiched between two years with an ERA above 4.45. The model has Nola, who's being drafted in the fifth round on average, outside the top 25 starting pitchers this season and doesn't project value in selecting him near other Fantasy baseball aces.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball busts the model projects won't live up to their ADP: Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz. Having just turned 22 last month, De La Cruz looks like one of the most exciting prospects in baseball after showing some incredible flashes during his rookie season in 2023. He hit 13 home runs (including four that went over 450 feet), drove in 44 and stole 35 bases over 98 games.

That incredible potential is a big reason why his current 2024 Fantasy baseball ADP is 37.50, but spending a fourth-round pick on a player who just slashed .235/.300/.410 is a big risk unless you're in a keeper league. A .336 BABIP doesn't seem to indicate that De La Cruz was particularly unlucky. Even if you're expecting his overall batted-ball profile to improve, he's guaranteed to fight swings and misses after being struck out 194 times across AAA and the big leagues. That's why the model ranks him behind Willy Adames and Carlos Correa, who are being drafted more than 10 rounds later on average. See more busts at SportsLine.

