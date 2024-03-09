Some of the top pitchers in the MLB are injured as Opening Day 2024 approaches, including names like Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and Sandy Alcantara. This uncertainty will force Fantasy baseball owners to make some risky choices with their 2024 Fantasy baseball strategy. Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole won the AL Cy Young Award last season, posting a 2.63 ERA with 222 strikeouts. He is one of the first starting pitchers off the board in most 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts, joining Spencer Strider, Tyler Glasnow and Corbin Burnes.

Avoiding an injury-prone pitcher can help you limit the number of Fantasy baseball busts on your roster. Which starting pitchers should you include in your 2024 Fantasy baseball lineups? Before finalizing your 2024 Fantasy baseball draft prep, be sure to see the 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho.

Varsho set new career highs in doubles (23), triples (3), home runs (27), RBI (74) and stolen bases (16) in 2022 and Fantasy baseball managers were predicting he'd take another step forward in 2023, drafting him 73rd overall on average. However, the model saw some holes in his game and predicted him as a 2023 Fantasy baseball bust who wouldn't live up to his Fantasy baseball ADP.

The result: Varsho's OPS dropped from .745 to .674 and he also saw drops in home runs (20) and RBI (61), while failing to take advantage of the new baserunning rules (16 steals again). Anybody who followed the model's advice and avoided Varsho in their Fantasy baseball drafts avoided a major headache.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the Fantasy baseball busts 2024 the model is fading: Braves third baseman Austin Riley. There have not been many players as consistent as Riley in recent years, as he has played either 159 or 160 games in each of the last three seasons. He hit between 33 and 38 home runs while driving in between 93 to 107 runs in those campaigns, making him a low-variance Fantasy pick.

However, he does not steal many bases and is one of the first third basemen off the board in Fantasy drafts. While Riley provides consistency, players like Jose Ramirez, Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado might offer more versatility. SportsLine's model has Riley ranked behind Bregman, Arenado and Manny Machado even though all three of them are available later in most Fantasy baseball drafts.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball busts the model projects won't live up to their ADP: Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Many of his key stats have fallen the past two years as he enters his 25-year-old campaign. His power numbers, especially, have taken a big hit as he hit 26 home runs and had 94 RBI last year, compared to 48 and 111 just two years prior. His OPS dropped to .788, down precipitously from 1.002 in 2021.

Fantasy players, however, are still treating him like a premium option at first base. He's going off the board just outside the second round on average. There are far better values available with first basemen such as Christian Walker (ADP: 104) and Paul Goldschmidt (ADP: 63) projected to outperform Guerrero. See more busts at SportsLine.

