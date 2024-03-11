Former Marlins outfielders Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna surprised many with terrific seasons last year after struggling the past few years. Yankees fans are hoping another former Miami outfielder does the same this season in Giancarlo Stanton. Anyone taking a chance on Stanton in 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts will be hoping the noticeably slimmer Stanton that arrived at Spring Training will manifest into better production, but if it doesn't, then Fantasy owners will be left with a 2024 Fantasy baseball bust on their hands.

After hitting just .191 last year, an improvement isn't just needed, it's almost required or else Stanton's bat won't be in the lineup. There's a huge risk in banking on a mid-30s, highly injury-prone slugger to display the flashes which made him an MVP winner in Miami, so should Stanton configure into your 2024 Fantasy baseball strategy? Before finalizing your 2024 Fantasy baseball draft prep, be sure to see the 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho.

Varsho set new career highs in doubles (23), triples (3), home runs (27), RBI (74) and stolen bases (16) in 2022 and Fantasy baseball managers were predicting he'd take another step forward in 2023, drafting him 73rd overall on average. However, the model saw some holes in his game and predicted him as a 2023 Fantasy baseball bust who wouldn't live up to his Fantasy baseball ADP.

The result: Varsho's OPS dropped from .745 to .674 and he also saw drops in home runs (20) and RBI (61), while failing to take advantage of the new baserunning rules (16 steals again). Anybody who followed the model's advice and avoided Varsho in their Fantasy baseball drafts avoided a major headache.

The SportsLine model is engineered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about MLB free agency signings or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2024 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the Fantasy baseball busts 2024 the model is fading: Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette. After leading the AL in hits in both 2021 and 2022, Bichette was still among the league leaders in 2023, while hitting .306 with 20 home runs. However, there are a number of worrisome trends for Bichette, including that he is no longer a threat on the basepaths. After stealing 25 bags in 2021, he cut that in half to 13 in 2022 and then dropped all the way down to just five swiped bags in 2023.

Another concern is that Bichette posted his lowest exit velocity, worst launch angle, and lowest hard-hit percentage in 2023 when compared to the previous two seasons. So, both his legs and his bat are trending in the wrong direction, which makes him a bit of a risk to grab early in 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts. That hasn't stopped many Fantasy players who are taking him around the 40th pick on average, but the model slots someone like Seattle's J.P. Crawford ahead of Bichette, despite the former having a 2024 Fantasy baseball ADP over 100 spots after Bichette.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball busts the model projects won't live up to their ADP: Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker. The hype train got behind Walker early last year when he collected hits in each of his first 12 MLB games, tying the all-time record for longest hitting streak by a rookie under 21 years old. However, just two weeks later, he was sent down to the minors. Walker would eventually make his way back up to the Cards and finished last year with 16 home runs, 51 RBI and a .276 average.

The hot start has many thinking Walker is poised to break out this year, but expectations should be tempered. He hit just .239 across 113 at-bats in Triple A last year, and it seems that once pitchers -- from both the majors and minors -- found his weaknesses, they continued to exploit them. Also, Walker never even reached 20 home runs in a season while in the minors, and he's not much of a baserunning threat either, with just seven swiped bags in MLB a year ago. His 2024 Fantasy baseball ADP has him as the ninth right fielder off the board, but the model isn't as bullish and slots him 19th in positional Fantasy baseball 2024 rankings. See more busts at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also fading a surprising starting pitcher who is coming off the board in the third round on average in early 2024 Fantasy baseball drafts. The model is predicting this ace suffers a setback and finishes outside the top 15 at his position. Avoiding him until later on could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which 2024 Fantasy busts should you be avoiding in your upcoming drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that predicted Daulton Varsho's falloff in 2023, and find out.