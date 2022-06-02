Happy Thursday, everyone! It was an electric night in baseball on Wednesday with most teams on the slate and a lot of action. Let's start with a sneaky-hot hitter in the NL over the past month who finally enjoyed his breakout night on Wednesday. Rockies 2B/SS Brendan Rodgers was injured and struggling in April, but his May so far has been another story. On Wednesday, he broke out with three home runs across a doubleheader. Rodgers went 4 for 8 with the three jacks.

Here are Rodgers' April and May splits: In April he batted .078 with a .270 OPS and in May he's batting .347 with an .864 OPS. Rodgers is 72% rostered and scheduled to get a full slate of seven games next week.

Below, we'll dive into more of the action from Wednesday.



Check your wires for Cabrera

Top Marlins SP prospect Edward Cabrera had a rocky start to his season in the minors with injuries, but he finally got the call on Wednesday and his stuff looked absolutely electric. In one of the most difficult places to make your season debut, Cabrera ripped off five innings of no-hit ball at Coors Field. He finished with six innings of shutout ball and allowed one hit and four walks.

It was the raw stuff that really has me excited about scooping Cabrera in any league he's still available. Cabrera struck out nine and induced 17 swinging strikes on just 94 pitches. His changeup was absolutely filthy -- it induced 10 swinging strikes and clocked in just under 94 MPH. His four-seam fastball averaged 96.7 MPH. Cabrera became just one of nine visiting pitchers in the history of Coors Field to pitch six full scoreless innings and allow just one hit or fewer, per the Marlins PR.

Cabrera is rostered in just 17% of leagues and if I were you I'd be rushing to my wire to see if he's still there.

Verlander flirts with another no-no

For the second time this season, Justin Verlander flirted with a no hitter. This time, he took it into the seventh inning. In the seventh, Verlander allowed a two-out RBI double and then a two-run homer to eventually take a no decision. It wasn't the ending he wanted, but Verlander continues to compile a very worthy AL Cy Young resume. He will get the Mariners again in his next start, but this time in Houston.

Category leaders in May

Home runs: Mookie Betts 12, Aaron Judge 12

Runs: Mookie Betts 31

Runs Batted In: Paul Goldschmidt 33

Stolen Bases: Cedric Mullins 8

Batting Average: JD Martinez .406

Earned Run Average: Martin Perez 0.65

WHIP: Triston McKenzie 0.74

Strikeouts: Dylan Cease 48

Wins: 14 had 4 wins: Martin Perez, Shane McClanahan, Tony Gonsolin, Jameson Taillon, Nick Pivetta, Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, Kevin Gausman, Zac Gallen, Tyler Anderson, Drew Rasmussen

Saves: Liam Hendriks 10

News and lineup notes

