Happy Thursday, everyone! It was an electric night in baseball on Wednesday with most teams on the slate and a lot of action. Let's start with a sneaky-hot hitter in the NL over the past month who finally enjoyed his breakout night on Wednesday. Rockies 2B/SS Brendan Rodgers was injured and struggling in April, but his May so far has been another story. On Wednesday, he broke out with three home runs across a doubleheader. Rodgers went 4 for 8 with the three jacks.
Here are Rodgers' April and May splits: In April he batted .078 with a .270 OPS and in May he's batting .347 with an .864 OPS. Rodgers is 72% rostered and scheduled to get a full slate of seven games next week.
Below, we'll dive into more of the action from Wednesday. Also, make sure you're all caught up with everything going on from the Fantasy Baseball Today team over at CBSSports.com/Fantasy/Baseball.
And of course, as always, you can follow to make sure you get the latest episodes of Fantasy Baseball Today right when they drop on Apple and Spotify.
Check your wires for Cabrera
Top Marlins SP prospect Edward Cabrera had a rocky start to his season in the minors with injuries, but he finally got the call on Wednesday and his stuff looked absolutely electric. In one of the most difficult places to make your season debut, Cabrera ripped off five innings of no-hit ball at Coors Field. He finished with six innings of shutout ball and allowed one hit and four walks.
It was the raw stuff that really has me excited about scooping Cabrera in any league he's still available. Cabrera struck out nine and induced 17 swinging strikes on just 94 pitches. His changeup was absolutely filthy -- it induced 10 swinging strikes and clocked in just under 94 MPH. His four-seam fastball averaged 96.7 MPH. Cabrera became just one of nine visiting pitchers in the history of Coors Field to pitch six full scoreless innings and allow just one hit or fewer, per the Marlins PR.
Cabrera is rostered in just 17% of leagues and if I were you I'd be rushing to my wire to see if he's still there.
Verlander flirts with another no-no
For the second time this season, Justin Verlander flirted with a no hitter. This time, he took it into the seventh inning. In the seventh, Verlander allowed a two-out RBI double and then a two-run homer to eventually take a no decision. It wasn't the ending he wanted, but Verlander continues to compile a very worthy AL Cy Young resume. He will get the Mariners again in his next start, but this time in Houston.
Category leaders in May
Home runs: Mookie Betts 12, Aaron Judge 12
Runs: Mookie Betts 31
Runs Batted In: Paul Goldschmidt 33
Stolen Bases: Cedric Mullins 8
Batting Average: JD Martinez .406
Earned Run Average: Martin Perez 0.65
WHIP: Triston McKenzie 0.74
Strikeouts: Dylan Cease 48
Wins: 14 had 4 wins: Martin Perez, Shane McClanahan, Tony Gonsolin, Jameson Taillon, Nick Pivetta, Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, Kevin Gausman, Zac Gallen, Tyler Anderson, Drew Rasmussen
Saves: Liam Hendriks 10
News and lineup notes
Every night the Fantasy Baseball Today team dives into all of the happenings around the MLB from top performers to injuries, trades and more. The podcast is a must listen for any diehard, if I do say so myself. Tune in to the podcast to hear the FBT crew expand on the news and notes below.
- Bryce Harper was scratched Wednesday due to right forearm soreness, the same arm with his torn UCL.
- Ronald Acuña missed Wednesday due to general soreness and is considered day-to-day.
- Jack Flaherty will do one more side session on Thursday before heading out on a minor league rehab assignment.
- Giancarlo Stanton may be activated when he is first eligible to return from the IL Saturday.
- Craig Kimbrel was unavailable Wednesday while attempting to clean up some of his mechanics.
- Clayton Kershaw threw 30-35 pitches in his latest bullpen session. He could start a rehab assignment as soon as this weekend.
- Max Muncy took part in early batting practice Wednesday. He's on the IL with left elbow inflammation.
- Cody Bellinger has missed four straight games because of a hip injury.
- Jean Segura needs surgery to repair his fractured right index finger and will require 10-12 weeks to recover. We're looking at mid-late August.
- Hyun Jin Ryu was pulled from Wednesday's start due to left forearm tightness.
- Josh Donaldson could be activated from the IL when first eligible later this week.
- Sonny Gray's pectoral soreness has improved and he played catch Wednesday but could still wind up on the IL.
- The following players were placed on the IL:
- Kyle Lewis was placed on the 7-day concussion IL.
- Matt Barnes with right shoulder inflammation.
- Drew Smyly with a right oblique strain.
- Tyler Naquin with a quad injury.
- Joey Wendle with a right hamstring strain.
- Brian Anderson with back spasms.