Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Outfield preview
Taking a broad look at the outfield position with our overall strategies, some players we love drafting and some players we avoid.
Should you prioritize outfield with your early picks?
With five outfielders being taken in the first round, this is clearly a position with elite talent, but that elite talent thins out rather quickly. Keep in mind you can always find good outfielders late in drafts and even on the waiver wire during the season. That's why I advocate drafting outfielders early and late, typically avoiding the middle rounds. Get an elite player, but also take advantage of the depth this position provides.
We offer some different takes on how to draft outfielders and discuss plenty of players on this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast.
Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:
- Sleepers, breakouts and busts
- Why Heath is fine with loading up on outfielders early
- Interesting stats for Andrew Benintendi
- We provide some Kyle Schwarber hype and we make sense of the Milwaukee outfield
- Yes, you should take Mike Trout first overall
