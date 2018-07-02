Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Time to drop some disappointing starting pitchers?
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is it time to drop them?
Zack Godley's control, Jake Arrieta's lack of strikeouts and Tyson Ross' lack of swinging strikes are causing headaches for Fantasy owners, but is it still too early to consider dropping these players?
There are other scuffling starting pitchers that we are discussing on our Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast while also focusing on the positive performances from over the weekend including Blake Snell's dominance and Aaron Hicks' three home runs on Sunday. If there's a player you need to add or drop, you'll hear about him on today's episode.
Also on today's show:
- Standout hitters and pitchers from the past three days of baseball
- New options for saves
- Is Max Fried worth adding?
- What to make of Freddy Peralta's below average start
- Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
