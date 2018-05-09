Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our thoughts on today’s show.
Is Matt Carpenter done? Can Fantasy owners trust Rich Hill and Zack Godley? Will Paul Goldschmidt and Jose Altuve start running already!?
If you're a disappointed Fantasy owner, today's episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast will help answer questions as we get the Worryometer out and get the debates started. We've also got a roundup of the major news and a prospect to put on your radar.
- If you're looking to dominate your league, our Podcast can make that dream a reality. Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.
Also on today's show:
- Replacements for Roberto Osuna
- James Paxton is a stud!
- Is Dylan Bundy droppable?
- Is Alex Gordon back?
- Breakout hitters and pitchers
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...