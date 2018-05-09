Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday

Is Matt Carpenter done? Can Fantasy owners trust Rich Hill and Zack Godley? Will Paul Goldschmidt and Jose Altuve start running already!?

If you're a disappointed Fantasy owner, today's episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast will help answer questions as we get the Worryometer out and get the debates started. We've also got a roundup of the major news and a prospect to put on your radar.

If you're looking to dominate your league, our Podcast can make that dream a reality. Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.



Also on today's show: