Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday

Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our thoughts on today’s show.

Is Matt Carpenter done? Can Fantasy owners trust Rich Hill and Zack Godley? Will Paul Goldschmidt and Jose Altuve start running already!?

If you're a disappointed Fantasy owner, today's episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast will help answer questions as we get the Worryometer out and get the debates started. We've also got a roundup of the major news and a prospect to put on your radar.

Also on today's show:

