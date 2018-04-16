Fantasy Baseball: Find sleepers with our two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week 4 (April 16-22)?
A weekend of bad weather means wholesale changes to the two-start pitcher rankings.
Basically everything I wrote Friday is no longer accurate for Fantasy Week 4 (April 16-22).
It's actually a stronger group now. Mixed-league owners can feel pretty good about the top 15, and I'd personally be willing to start any of the top 18 here, right up through Jake Odorizzi, regardless of the format. If you want to be a little more aggressive in a points league, you could start any of the top 21.
Mike Foltynewicz and Nick Pivetta still stand out as the top sleepers, but they're now joined by the White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez.
|Two-start pitchers for Week 4
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Luis Severino, NYY
|vs. MIA
|vs. TOR
|2
|Jacob deGrom, NYM
|vs. WAS
|at ATL
|3
|Patrick Corbin, ARI
|vs. SF
|vs. SD
|4
|Aaron Nola, PHI
|at ATL
|vs. PIT
|5
|James Paxton, SEA
|vs. HOU
|at TEX
|6
|Lance McCullers, HOU
|at SEA
|at CHW
|7
|Dallas Keuchel, HOU
|at SEA
|at CHW
|8
|Blake Snell, TB
|vs. TEX
|vs. MIN
|9
|Luis Castillo, CIN
|at MIL
|at STL
|10
|David Price, BOS
|at LAA
|at OAK
|11
|Nick Pivetta, PHI
|at ATL
|vs. PIT
|12
|Mike Foltynewicz, ATL
|vs. PHI
|vs. NYM
|13
|Reynaldo Lopez, CHW
|at OAK
|vs. HOU
|14
|J.A. Happ, TOR
|vs. KC
|at NYY
|15
|Johnny Cueto, SF
|at ARI
|at LAA
|16
|Danny Duffy, KC
|at TOR
|at DET
|17
|Zack Wheeler, NYM
|vs. WAS
|at ATL
|18
|Jake Odorizzi, MIN
|vs. CLE
|at TB
|19
|Francisco Liriano, DET*
|vs. BAL
|vs. KC
|20
|Trevor Williams, PIT
|vs. COL
|at PHI
|21
|Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD
|at SD
|vs. WAS
|22
|Julio Teheran, ATL
|vs. PHI
|vs. NYM
|23
|Tyler Chatwood, CHC
|vs. STL
|at COL
|24
|Jaime Garcia, TOR
|vs. KC
|at NYY
|25
|Daniel Mengden, OAK
|vs. CHW
|vs. BOS
|26
|Andrew Cashner, BAL
|at BOS
|vs. CLE
|27
|Brent Suter, MIL
|vs. CIN
|vs. MIA
|28
|Junior Guerra, MIL
|vs. CIN
|vs. MIA
|29
|German Marquez, COL
|at PIT
|vs. CHC
|30
|Caleb Smith, MIA*
|at NYY
|at MIL
|31
|Steven Brault, PIT*
|vs. COL
|at PHI
|32
|Adam Wainwright, STL
|at CHC
|vs. CIN
|33
|Martin Perez, TEX
|at TB
|vs. SEA
|34
|Erik Skoglund, KC
|at TOR
|at DET
|35
|Luis Perdomo, SD
|vs. LAD
|at ARI
*RP-eligible
