Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4 include Yangervis Solarte, Yuli Gurriel

That big bat you've been missing since the start of the year? Chances are he's back in Week 4 (April 16-22).

Granted, none of Nelson Cruz (ankle), Anthony Rizzo (back), Christian Yelich (oblique) are locks to return for the start of the week, but all are eligible and all are gearing up to return.

It makes a sleeper list like this one a little less relevant for those owners, but there's never shortage of cracks to fill during the slog that is a 162-game season. Josh Donaldson just went on the DL with shoulder inflammation, for example.

And it turns out his replacement just barely makes the cutoff of being less than 80 percent owned in CBS Sports leagues.

Best hitter matchups for Week 4

1. Brewers CIN3, MIA4

2. Astros @SEA4, @CHW3

3. Cubs STL3, @COL3

4. Phillies @ATL3, PIT4

5. Red Sox BAL1, @LAA3, @OAK3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 4

1. Twins CLE2, @TB3

2. Giants @ARI3, @LAA3

3. Indians @MIN2, @BAL3

4. Nationals @NYM3, @LAD3

5. Padres LAD3, @ARI3