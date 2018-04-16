Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4 include Yangervis Solarte, Yuli Gurriel
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White, who shares his top sleeper hitters for Week 4 (April 16-22).
That big bat you've been missing since the start of the year? Chances are he's back in Week 4 (April 16-22).
Granted, none of Nelson Cruz (ankle), Anthony Rizzo (back), Christian Yelich (oblique) are locks to return for the start of the week, but all are eligible and all are gearing up to return.
It makes a sleeper list like this one a little less relevant for those owners, but there's never shortage of cracks to fill during the slog that is a 162-game season. Josh Donaldson just went on the DL with shoulder inflammation, for example.
And it turns out his replacement just barely makes the cutoff of being less than 80 percent owned in CBS Sports leagues.
|1
Yangervis Solarte Toronto Blue Jays 3B
|The Donaldson owner's loss is everyone else's gain because Yangervis Solarte deserved a chance to play somewhere. He has been an on-base machine in spot duty so far and is already regarded for his bat-on-ball skills and emerging power. A hot-hand play with triple eligibility and a seven-game slate, including three against the Royals' pitching staff? I'm there.
|2
Cesar Hernandez Philadelphia Phillies 2B
|Speaking of on-base skills, Cesar Hernandez's have too long gone unappreciated, and he's running more than expected in the early going, too. He's one of the few fixtures on Gabe Kapler's lineup card – at the top, no less – and has great matchups against the Braves and Pirates pitching staffs.
|3
Trey Mancini Baltimore Orioles LF
|Trey Mancini himself has settled into the leadoff role, and he seems to have become a more patient hitter in response. It has yet to pay dividends in Fantasy because he has yet to provide the power he had last year, but that could change in a week he's facing Jordan Zimmermann, Matthew Boyd and Josh Tomlin.
|4
Justin Bour Miami Marlins 1B
|The Marlins visit Yankee Stadium and Miller Park this week, which are two of the more favorable venues for a left-handed bopper like Justin Bour (and a stark contrast from his home park). He'll be facing five righties in his six games, which will conclude against the uninspiring Brewers foursome of Chase Anderson, Jhoulys Chacin, Brent Suter and Junior Guerra.
|5
Asdrubal Cabrera New York Mets 2B
|One of the early season's biggest surprises, Asdrubal Cabrera has so far been a top-10 contributor at second base, third base and shortstop, making him an especially handy fill-in for Fantasy owners. And with Jeremy Hellickson, Tanner Roark, Julio Teheran and Anibal Sanchez on tap, he should be able to keep it going another week.
|6
Yuli Gurriel Houston Astros 1B
|Fresh off the DL, Yuli Gurriel should assume his regular spot at first base – and just in time to face some of the worst the Mariners and White Sox have to offer. Assuming he shakes off the rust this weekend, you'll want him active for Ariel Miranda, Marco Gonzalesand James Shields.
|7
Colin Moran Pittsburgh Pirates 3B
|Colin Moran's high contact rate gives him a high floor from week to week, and six righties should ensure he stays in the lineup this week. He could do some damage, too, against the Rockies and Phillies pitching staffs.
|8
Aaron Hicks New York Yankees CF
|Another recent DL returnee, Aaron Hicks will face four left-handers – Caleb Smith, Jarlin Garcia, Jaime Garcia and J.A. Happ – in his first full week back in the lineup, and he was at his best against lefties last season, batting .312 with a .903 OPS.
|9
Francisco Cervelli Pittsburgh Pirates C
|I like to include a catcher here whenever possible, and Cervelli is one showing early signs of a breakout. Already known as a contact hitter, he reworked his launch angle this offseason, hoping to join the fly-ball revolution, and it has paid early dividends. Plus, he has those same favorable matchups as Moran.
|10
Derek Dietrich Miami Marlins LF
|Tough call between Derek Dietrich and Brian Anderson, who are both eligible at third base. But Dietrich is also eligible in the outfield and is the better bet vs. right-handers, having hit .324 with an .823 OPS against them so far. Like Bour, he'll be facing five in six games this week.
Best hitter matchups for Week 4
1. Brewers CIN3, MIA4
2. Astros @SEA4, @CHW3
3. Cubs STL3, @COL3
4. Phillies @ATL3, PIT4
5. Red Sox BAL1, @LAA3, @OAK3
Worst hitter matchups for Week 4
1. Twins CLE2, @TB3
2. Giants @ARI3, @LAA3
3. Indians @MIN2, @BAL3
4. Nationals @NYM3, @LAD3
5. Padres LAD3, @ARI3
-
