Fantasy Baseball Week 14 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers, rankings identify Brad Keller, Adbert Alzolay as sleepers

The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring innings eater and flashy rookie as sleepers.

Another short list of names in a week when only eight teams are scheduled to play seven games, but the names are for the most part pretty good.

Six true aces at the top, another five pitchers who are more or less must-start, and then favorable enough matchups for fringe guys like Jon Gray and Zach Davies.

The two most interesting names out there for the sleeper seekers of the world are Adbert Alzolay, who impressed in a four-inning debut Thursday, and Brad Keller, who had put together a nice run of three quality starts of seven-plus innings before a seven-run disaster last time out. Favorable matchups at Cleveland and Toronto make Keller worth a roll of the dice this time. It's not entirely clear if Alzolay will be the one making the starts this week or if he'll piggyback Tyler Chatwood again, but two long relief appearances in which he's most likely to be the pitcher of record should be good enough, given the upside.

Beyond them are some riskier plays like Andrew Heaney, Ross Stripling and Marco Gonzales who are probably best left for points leagues, where a poor start does less damage. You'll find the full breakdown of Week 14 (June 24-30) two-start pitchers below.

Must-starts, all formats

 
 

1

Max Scherzer, WAS

at MIA

at DET

2

Gerrit Cole, HOU

vs. PIT

vs. SEA

3

Zack Greinke, ARI

vs. LAD

at SF

4

Lucas Giolito, CHW

at BOS

vs. MIN

5

Blake Snell, TB

at MIN

vs. TEX

6

Clayton Kershaw, LAD

at ARI

at COL

7

Kyle Gibson, MIN

vs. TB

at CHW

8

Madison Bumgarner, SF

vs. COL

vs. ARI

9

Robbie Ray, ARI

vs. LAD

at SF

10

Zach Eflin, PHI

vs. NYM

at MIA

11

Max Fried, ATL

at CHC

at NYM

Sleepers

 
 

12

Jon Gray, COL

at SF

vs. LAD

13

Zach Davies, MIL

vs. SEA

vs. PIT

14

Adbert Alzolay, CHC

vs. ATL

at CIN

15

Brad Keller, KC*

at CLE

at TOR

Better left for points leagues

 
 

16

Andrew Heaney, LAA

vs. CIN

vs. OAK

17

Jake Arrieta, PHI

vs. NYM

at MIA

18

Ross Stripling, LAD*

at ARI

at COL

19

Marco Gonzales, SEA

at MIL

at HOU

20

Jon Lester, CHC

vs. ATL

at CIN

21

Trevor Richards, MIA

vs. WAS

vs. PHI

22

Julio Teheran, ATL

at CHC

at NYM

23

Steven Matz, NYM

at PHI

vs. ATL

24

Trevor Williams, PIT

at HOU

at MIL

25

Chris Bassitt, OAK

at STL

at LAA

No thanks

 
 

26

Adam Plutko, CLE

vs. KC

at BAL

27

Drew Pomeranz, SF*

vs. COL

vs. ARI

28

Aaron Sanchez, TOR

at NYY

vs. KC

29

Jesse Chavez, TEX

at DET

at TB

30

Jeff Hoffman, COL*

at SF

vs. LAD

31

Jordan Zimmermann, DET

vs TEX

vs. WAS

*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener

 
