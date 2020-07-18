Liriano was released by the Phillies on Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Liriano was slightly late to camp while contemplating whether to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but he appeared to have plenty of time to get his arm conditioned. However, he'll become a free agent with less than a week remaining until Opening Day. Given the 36-year-old's uncertainty regarding his playing status during the abbreviated 2020 season, it wouldn't be surprising to see him wait until the offseason to sign if he receives another contract.