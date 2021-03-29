site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: francisco-liriano-headed-to-free-agency | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Francisco Liriano: Headed to free agency
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Liriano was released by the Blue Jays on Monday.
Liriano didn't allow a run out of the bullpen in spring training, striking out seven while issuing three walks over 7.1 innings. He'll search for work elsewhere following his release from Toronto.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read