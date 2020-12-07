Liriano intends to resume his playing career in 2021, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Liriano received offers from multiple teams last winter, ultimately signing with the Phillies on a minor-league deal worth up to $1.75 million. After the coronavirus pandemic delayed the season until the summer, however, Liriano elected to opt out of the 2020 campaign shortly before Opening Day. Though he turned 37 in October, Liriano isn't ready to retire yet, so he shouldn't have much trouble landing another minor-league deal this offseason. Liriano found success after converting to a full-time relief role with Pittsburgh in 2019, logging a 3.47 ERA and 63 strikeouts over 70 innings.
