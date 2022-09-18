The Cubs granted Schwindel his unconditional release Sunday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Schwindel cleared waivers after the Cubs designated him for assignment earlier in the weekend, and the 30-year-old will now get a head start on his offseason with the organization electing to cut ties with him. Before he was removed from the 40-man roster, Schwindel was optioned to Triple-A Iowa but hadn't played for the affiliate since Aug. 17 due to an unspecified injury. After producing a modest .635 OPS over 292 plate appearances in the majors this season, Schwindel will likely have to settle for a minor-league deal on the open market.