Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Riding pine Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Schwindel isn't in the lineup Monday against the Nationals.
Schwindel started the last two games and went 0-for-5 with a walk and two strikeouts. Patrick Wisdom is shifting to first base while Christopher Morel starts at the hot corner.
