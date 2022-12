Schwindel agreed to a contract with the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan on Sunday, Yahoo! Japan reports.

Schwindel delivered a strong second half in 2021 for the Cubs with a 1.002 OPS and 13 home runs in 56 games, but he followed up with a .229/.277/.358 slash line last season. The 30-year-old was released by Chicago in September and will now test his luck overseas.