Triple-A Iowa placed Schwindel on its 7-day injured list Thursday due to an unspecified issue, Tommy Birch of The Des Moines Register reports.

After being optioned to Triple-A on Aug. 8, Schwindel went 6-for-19 with three doubles in five games for Iowa before going on the IL. Though details on the nature of his absence are scarce at the moment, it'll at least temporarily push back Schwindel's timeline for rejoining the big club.