Schwindel isn't starting Friday against Miami.
Schwindel went 0-for-3 with a strikeout during Thursday's nightcap against the Cardinals and will retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Patrick Wisdom will shift to first base while Zach McKinstry starts at the hot corner.
