Sanchez allowed two earned runs on one hit and five walks while striking out six across 4.2 innings Tuesday against the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision.

Sanchez threw only 44 of his 82 pitches for strikes, resulting in another early hook. Through five starts, Sanchez has completed exactly five innings three times and only 4.2 frames on the other two occasions. After his last outing, manager Gabe Kapler admitted Sanchez wasn't at "his physical best," which would result in continued short outings. On the other hand, Sanchez did increase his average fastball velocity to 90.0 mph in this effort. He's currently projected to make his next start Monday at Colorado.