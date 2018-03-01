Blanco will be sidelined one week while recovering from an undisclosed open wound, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear, but Blanco will remain on the shelf for at least another week as he waits for the wound to heal. Once healthy, he'll resume his push for an Opening Day roster spot as the Giants' utility man.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories