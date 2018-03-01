Giants' Andres Blanco: Sidelined another week
Blanco will be sidelined one week while recovering from an undisclosed open wound, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear, but Blanco will remain on the shelf for at least another week as he waits for the wound to heal. Once healthy, he'll resume his push for an Opening Day roster spot as the Giants' utility man.
