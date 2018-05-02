Blanco was placed on the 7-day disabled list with an undisclosed injury.

The Brewers have yet to release any information regarding Blanco's status, though the infielder will be eligible to return from the minor-league DL next Wednesday. Over 21 games with Triple-A Colorado Springs in 2018, he's hitting .329/.405/.479 with 13 RBI.

