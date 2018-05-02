Brewers' Andres Blanco: Lands on DL
Blanco was placed on the 7-day disabled list with an undisclosed injury.
The Brewers have yet to release any information regarding Blanco's status, though the infielder will be eligible to return from the minor-league DL next Wednesday. Over 21 games with Triple-A Colorado Springs in 2018, he's hitting .329/.405/.479 with 13 RBI.
More News
-
Brewers' Andres Blanco: Latches on with Brewers•
-
Andres Blanco: Released by Giants•
-
Giants' Andres Blanco: Will make spring debut Thursday•
-
Giants' Andres Blanco: Sidelined another week•
-
Giants' Andres Blanco: Inks minor-league deal with Giants•
-
Phillies' Andres Blanco: Unlikely to return to Philly next season•
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...