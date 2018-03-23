Blanco was released by the Giants on Friday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Blanco served a utility role for the Phillies for the past four seasons but wasn't able to win a similar job for the Giants this year. The 33-year-old went 6-for-19 this spring, but in a larger sample of 144 plate appearances last season, he hit .192/.257/.292. There may not be another major-league opportunity available for a veteran with a declining bat.