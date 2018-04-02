Brewers' Andres Blanco: Latches on with Brewers
Blanco signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Monday.
Blanco will serve as organizational infield depth for the Brewers after being released by the Giants towards the end of spring training. The 33-year-old occupied a utility role for the Phillies over the past four seasons, hitting a combined .257/.320/.422 across 301 games (667 plate appearances).
