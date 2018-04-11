McCutchen filled up the box score Tuesday, going 1-for-3 with two walks, two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in a walkoff win over the Diamondbacks.

McCutchen's gap shot with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning sent the crowd in San Francisco home happy. It was the outfielder's second walkoff hit over the club's last four contests. The 31-year-old got off to a rough 2-for-24 start with his new club, but he has turned things around with a homer, six RBI and a pair of steals while batting .444 (8-for-18) over the last four games.