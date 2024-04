McCutchen went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's win over Milwaukee.

McCutchen received his first start in the leadoff spot Monday night and made the most of it. He opened with a 414-foot home run off Joe Ross, spurring the Pirates to victory. The 37-year-old added two singles later in the game for his first three-hit effort of the season. McCutchen has started 10 of the last 13 games, batting .231 (9-for-39) with two homers, seven runs and four RBI.