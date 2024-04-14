McCutchen went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, two additional runs scored and a stolen base during Sunday's 9-2 win over the Phillies.

McCutchen notched his first homer of 2024 on Sunday, plating Ke'Bryan Hayes as part of a two-run knock off Ricardo Pinto in the ninth inning. The long ball was the 300th of McCutchen's storied MLB career, becoming the 160th player to reach the milestone. McCutchen has gotten out of the gates slow in year 16, slashing .194/.326/.333 with a 37.2 percent strikeout rate through nine games.