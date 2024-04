McCutchen is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

McCutchen had started each of the previous three contests while going 4-for-12 with a home run, three RBI, three additional runs and a stolen base, but he'll get a breather as the Pirates and Mets wrap up their series with a day game after a night game. Bryan Reynolds will get a day off out of the outfield and serve as the Pirates' designated hitter while McCutchen rests.