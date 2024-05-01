McCutchen is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.
McCutchen looks to be getting a veteran's rest day as the Pirates and Athletics wrap up their series with a day game after a night game. With McCutchen on the bench, Bryan Reynolds will get a day off in the outfield and will serve as the Pirates' designated hitter.
More News
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Receives Sunday off•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Taking seat Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Looking good as leadoff hitter•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Blasts solo shot in win•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Receives rest day•
-
Pirates' Andrew McCutchen: Belts milestone homer•