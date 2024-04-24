McCutchen is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Brewers.
McCutchen has gone deep in back-to-back contests, but he'll receive a day of rest Wednesday. Bryan Reynolds will get a turn as the Pirates' designated hitter, while Connor Joe and Edward Olivares will occupy the outfield corners.
