McCutchen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
After starting both of the past two games while going 1-for-8 at the dish, McCutchen appears to getting a breather for Sunday's afternoon contest. With McCutchen on the bench, Edward Olivares will enter the lineup as the Pirates' designated hitter.
